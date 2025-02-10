Tuyển Tester Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Khuong Trung, Đống Đa, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Analyzing users stories and/use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility
- Execute all levels of testing (Functional, System, Integration, and Regression)
- Design and execute test scenarios
- Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies
- Provide support and test report
- Collaborate closely with other team members and departments
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 2 years of experience as a Software Tester.
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Experience with testing both of Mobile and Web applications.
- Good at data analysis.
- Critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Team player.
- Good time-management skills.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodology.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
