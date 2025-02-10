Tuyển Tester Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Khuong Trung, Đống Đa, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Analyzing users stories and/use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility

- Execute all levels of testing (Functional, System, Integration, and Regression)

- Design and execute test scenarios

- Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies

- Provide support and test report

- Collaborate closely with other team members and departments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years of experience as a Software Tester.

- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

- Experience with testing both of Mobile and Web applications.

- Good at data analysis.

- Critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.

- Team player.

- Good time-management skills.

- Good interpersonal and communication skills.

- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodology.

Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC

