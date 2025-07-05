Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Cần Thơ: - Cần Thơ - Vĩnh Long, Thành phố Vĩnh Long

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What You\'ll Do

Join an international project targeting 100% Australian customers

Learn directly from experienced mentors and practice with real-life sales situations

Progress from training to real sales campaigns—fully prepared and confident

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Confident English skills (both written and spoken)

A genuine passion for sales, business, and working with people

Goal-oriented, with a clear career path and strong desire to grow in the sales field

Strong interpersonal skills, proactive attitude, and a hands-on, can-do mindset

Open to students of all majors and years – as long as you’re eager to grow

Nice to have:

Prior experience in sales, customer service, or related roles

Ability to consult, negotiate, and close sales effectively, especially with international consumers

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

3-month training program: Learn essential sales techniques, digital marketing platforms, tech products, and real-world customer engagement strategies

Professional growth: Clear path to becoming a full-time team member after the internship

Global experience: Work directly with Australian clients in a modern, international environment

Future-forward: Get trained to become a next-gen sales professional in the AI-driven global market

Creative & flexible culture: Work in a supportive, open, and idea-friendly environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin