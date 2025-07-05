Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Cần Thơ:
- Cần Thơ
- Vĩnh Long, Thành phố Vĩnh Long
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
What You\'ll Do
Join an international project targeting 100% Australian customers
Learn directly from experienced mentors and practice with real-life sales situations
Progress from training to real sales campaigns—fully prepared and confident
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Confident English skills (both written and spoken)
A genuine passion for sales, business, and working with people
Goal-oriented, with a clear career path and strong desire to grow in the sales field
Strong interpersonal skills, proactive attitude, and a hands-on, can-do mindset
Open to students of all majors and years – as long as you’re eager to grow
Nice to have:
Prior experience in sales, customer service, or related roles
Ability to consult, negotiate, and close sales effectively, especially with international consumers
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
3-month training program: Learn essential sales techniques, digital marketing platforms, tech products, and real-world customer engagement strategies
Professional growth: Clear path to becoming a full-time team member after the internship
Global experience: Work directly with Australian clients in a modern, international environment
Future-forward: Get trained to become a next-gen sales professional in the AI-driven global market
Creative & flexible culture: Work in a supportive, open, and idea-friendly environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
