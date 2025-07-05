Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/07/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Thực tập sinh kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Cần Thơ:

- Cần Thơ

- Vĩnh Long, Thành phố Vĩnh Long

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What You\'ll Do
Join an international project targeting 100% Australian customers
Learn directly from experienced mentors and practice with real-life sales situations
Progress from training to real sales campaigns—fully prepared and confident

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Confident English skills (both written and spoken)
A genuine passion for sales, business, and working with people
Goal-oriented, with a clear career path and strong desire to grow in the sales field
Strong interpersonal skills, proactive attitude, and a hands-on, can-do mindset
Open to students of all majors and years – as long as you’re eager to grow
Nice to have:
Prior experience in sales, customer service, or related roles
Ability to consult, negotiate, and close sales effectively, especially with international consumers

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

3-month training program: Learn essential sales techniques, digital marketing platforms, tech products, and real-world customer engagement strategies
Professional growth: Clear path to becoming a full-time team member after the internship
Global experience: Work directly with Australian clients in a modern, international environment
Future-forward: Get trained to become a next-gen sales professional in the AI-driven global market
Creative & flexible culture: Work in a supportive, open, and idea-friendly environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 235A Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường An Khánh, Quận Ninh Kiều, TP. Cần Thơ

