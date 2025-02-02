Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Ensure work quality

• Developing test cases and manual testing.

• Report errors found during testing with standard error monitoring tools.

• Test planning for the project

• Make Test-Case documents, execute and report the test schedule compared to the plan

• Collaboration with developers, project managers and other members of the group in checking the requirements and planning.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience

From 6 months of experience

Japanese

Education:

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree or are studying in fields related to software engineering, project management, computer science or similar fields.

Knowledge of QC

Grasp the basic knowledge of testing

Proficient use of basic office applications such as: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, ...

Understanding the development life cycle of a project and the role of three/QC in the project

The ability to analyze requirements, build professional documents, test and ensure product quality

Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary, bonus: Negotiate

13 -month salary and bonus according to work results.

The benefits and social insurance regimes according to the labor law prescribed

Opportunities for training and professional training to improve professional and technical.

Colleagues, modern, dynamic, friendly and open working environment.

Activities such as Team Building to connect members, annual vacation and internal events at the company, sports groups such as badminton, soccer, ...

Working time: 8.00 AM- 17.00 PM, Monday- Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin