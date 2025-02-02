Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Tiếng Nhật

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Nhật Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Ensure work quality
• Developing test cases and manual testing.
• Report errors found during testing with standard error monitoring tools.
• Test planning for the project
• Make Test-Case documents, execute and report the test schedule compared to the plan
• Collaboration with developers, project managers and other members of the group in checking the requirements and planning.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience
From 6 months of experience
Japanese
Education:
Candidates should have a bachelor's degree or are studying in fields related to software engineering, project management, computer science or similar fields.
Knowledge of QC
Grasp the basic knowledge of testing
Proficient use of basic office applications such as: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, ...
Understanding the development life cycle of a project and the role of three/QC in the project
The ability to analyze requirements, build professional documents, test and ensure product quality

Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary, bonus: Negotiate
13 -month salary and bonus according to work results.
The benefits and social insurance regimes according to the labor law prescribed
Opportunities for training and professional training to improve professional and technical.
Colleagues, modern, dynamic, friendly and open working environment.
Activities such as Team Building to connect members, annual vacation and internal events at the company, sports groups such as badminton, soccer, ...
Working time: 8.00 AM- 17.00 PM, Monday- Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà QTSC 9 - Công Viên Phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

