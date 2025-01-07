Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main purpose: The purpose of the Senior Specialist, Channel Operations (Modern On Trade) is to develop and execute regional trade and channel-specific trade marketing plans; work closely with the sales front-line team, brand ambassador team to contribute significantly to the achievement of channel & region objectives.
Senior Specialist, Channel Operations (Modern On Trade)
Accountabilities:
- Conduct monthly/quarterly briefings to deploy trade programs: Promotion, Activation, Visibility, Loyalty... to Field sales and BA teams
- Develop timeline and action plan to implement trade activities in field, make sure trade marketing activities deliver OTIF in field
- Follow up all of trade activities program to make sure implementation as right directions in field
- Collaborate with sales teams to ensure trade marketing activities are tailored to account-specific goals and needs
- Strengthen trade marketing plans by collecting and reporting data and insights on customer and trade environment issues and trends.
- Execute trade marketing activities for all our brands, taking full responsibility for trade marketing activations in assigned regions.
- Conduct monitoring and evaluation of trade promotion result and follow up plan.
- Measure and evaluate the effectiveness of trade marketing initiatives to ensure sustainable business profit growth.
- Propose tailor-made trade marketing activities and program for assigned region for business growth
- Provide other task to support to team and handle ad-hoc tasks as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education & Experience:
- Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related fields
- Years & Type of Experience: At least 3 years in trade marketing, channel management, field sales or related field preferred experience in FMCG company.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Good understand of local market and customer/shopper behaviors/insight
- Ability to understand business strategies and tactics
- Good at interpersonal and communication skills
- Proficient in data analysis, report generation, and presentation skills
- Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment
Personality:
- Proactive, energetic, confident, and independent
- Very result-oriented
- Self-motivated and ability to handle multiple task
- Creative and passionate, willing to take challenges.
- Can-do attitude and resilient

Tại Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thử việc: 2 tháng (hưởng đầy đủ lương)
Thời gian làm việc: Thứ 2 - Thứ 6
Cơ hội huấn luyện: Được đào tạo nâng cao nghiệp vụ thường xuyên
Đồng nghiệp: Môi trường làm việc năng động, chuyên nghiệp, thân thiện
Ngày nghỉ: 12 ngày nghỉ phép/ năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company

Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B8, Khu công nghiệp Phú Bài, Phường Phú Bài, Thị xã Hương Thủy, Tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

