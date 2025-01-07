Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH Bia Carlsberg Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main purpose: The purpose of the Senior Specialist, Channel Operations (Modern On Trade) is to develop and execute regional trade and channel-specific trade marketing plans; work closely with the sales front-line team, brand ambassador team to contribute significantly to the achievement of channel & region objectives.

Senior Specialist, Channel Operations (Modern On Trade)

Accountabilities:

- Conduct monthly/quarterly briefings to deploy trade programs: Promotion, Activation, Visibility, Loyalty... to Field sales and BA teams

- Develop timeline and action plan to implement trade activities in field, make sure trade marketing activities deliver OTIF in field

- Follow up all of trade activities program to make sure implementation as right directions in field

- Collaborate with sales teams to ensure trade marketing activities are tailored to account-specific goals and needs

- Strengthen trade marketing plans by collecting and reporting data and insights on customer and trade environment issues and trends.

- Execute trade marketing activities for all our brands, taking full responsibility for trade marketing activations in assigned regions.

- Conduct monitoring and evaluation of trade promotion result and follow up plan.

- Measure and evaluate the effectiveness of trade marketing initiatives to ensure sustainable business profit growth.

- Propose tailor-made trade marketing activities and program for assigned region for business growth

- Provide other task to support to team and handle ad-hoc tasks as assigned