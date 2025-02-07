Tuyển Trade Marketing Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description

- Handle daily loan, guarantee, forex and money markets transactions.

- Handle system report, following up and monitoring of customer's transaction maturity.

- Dispatch Swift message and other local settlements.

- Control & reconcile the transaction process, nostro accounts …

- Handling the review of International settlement, trade finance (letters of credit, import financing, forfeiting, local trade finance) , review of anti-money laundering inquiry, related business systems developing and revising of rates, related product development and customer marketing maintenance

- Correspondent relationship maintenance, anti-money laundering investigation and response, related Swift message processing