Tuyển Trade Marketing Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, Keangnam Landmark Tower, Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội.
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job description
- Handle daily loan, guarantee, forex and money markets transactions.
- Handle system report, following up and monitoring of customer's transaction maturity.
- Dispatch Swift message and other local settlements.
- Control & reconcile the transaction process, nostro accounts …
- Handling the review of International settlement, trade finance (letters of credit, import financing, forfeiting, local trade finance) , review of anti-money laundering inquiry, related business systems developing and revising of rates, related product development and customer marketing maintenance
- Correspondent relationship maintenance, anti-money laundering investigation and response, related Swift message processing
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor or higher degree in economics, Banking, financial, international trade or related major
- Can communicate fluently in English
- Good communication skills
Tại Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
