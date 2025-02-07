Tuyển Trade Marketing Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, Keangnam Landmark Tower, Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội.

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job description
- Handle daily loan, guarantee, forex and money markets transactions.
- Handle system report, following up and monitoring of customer's transaction maturity.
- Dispatch Swift message and other local settlements.
- Control & reconcile the transaction process, nostro accounts …
- Handling the review of International settlement, trade finance (letters of credit, import financing, forfeiting, local trade finance) , review of anti-money laundering inquiry, related business systems developing and revising of rates, related product development and customer marketing maintenance
- Correspondent relationship maintenance, anti-money laundering investigation and response, related Swift message processing

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement
- Bachelor or higher degree in economics, Banking, financial, international trade or related major
- Can communicate fluently in English
- Good communication skills

Tại Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ngân Hàng Kookmin - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, Khu E6, Khu đô thị mới Cầu Giấy, phường Mễ Trì, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

