Tuyển Trưởng ca Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng ca Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Life Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Hanwha Life Vietnam

Trưởng ca

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

- Head Office

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Security Architecture and Implementation: Design and implement comprehensive security architecture to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive information. Deploy and manage security technologies such as SIEM, SOC, IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Web Gateway, Endpoint Protection, WAF, DLP and NAC. Ensure continuous monitoring and adjustment of these measures.
1. Security Architecture and Implementation:
2. Vulnerability Assessment: Plan and conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests to identify security gaps. Evaluate results, prioritize risks, and implement remediation actions to address identified vulnerabilities and strengthen security defenses.
2. Vulnerability Assessment:
3. Threat Defense: Establish and manage robust defense mechanisms to protect IT infrastructure from unauthorized access, data breaches, modifications, and destruction. This includes continuously monitoring and defending against both internal and external threats.
3. Threat Defense:
4. Incident Response: Develop and maintain an incident response plan. Detect, assess, and respond swiftly to security incidents to minimize damage and prevent recurrence. Conduct thorough post-incident analysis to determine the root cause and impact and prepare detailed reports on security breaches and lessons learned.
4. Incident Response:
5. Security Solutions Research: Conduct research to identify, evaluate, and recommend security solutions and technologies that address current and emerging threats. Analyze industry trends, security frameworks and best practices to ensure the organization adopts effective and up-to-date security measures.
5. Security Solutions Research:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 6, Tòa nhà Doji, 81-85 Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-ca-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job345170
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TEKNIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - CAN THO BRANCH
Tuyển Trưởng ca TEKNIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - CAN THO BRANCH làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TEKNIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - CAN THO BRANCH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Cần Thơ Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Osi Holdings
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty CP Osi Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty CP Osi Holdings
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Phú Long
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Phú Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Phú Long
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG KHÔNG NỘI BÀI
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG KHÔNG NỘI BÀI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG KHÔNG NỘI BÀI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Kiên Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TẠO NIỀM VUI
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TẠO NIỀM VUI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TẠO NIỀM VUI
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Trưởng ca Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Khánh Hòa Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TEKNIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - CAN THO BRANCH
Tuyển Trưởng ca TEKNIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - CAN THO BRANCH làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TEKNIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - CAN THO BRANCH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Cần Thơ Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Osi Holdings
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty CP Osi Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty CP Osi Holdings
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Phú Long
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Phú Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Phú Long
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG KHÔNG NỘI BÀI
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG KHÔNG NỘI BÀI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG KHÔNG NỘI BÀI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Kiên Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TẠO NIỀM VUI
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TẠO NIỀM VUI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TẠO NIỀM VUI
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Trưởng ca Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Khánh Hòa Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
11 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH CHIẾC MUỖNG VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHIẾC MUỖNG VÀNG
7 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty TNHH Cái Lò Nướng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Cái Lò Nướng
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIKINGS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIKINGS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
11 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIKINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIKINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Pizza 4Ps
8.7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH NGÔI SAO VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH NGÔI SAO VIỆT
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM VÀ NƯỚC GIẢI KHÁT BOOST JUICE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM VÀ NƯỚC GIẢI KHÁT BOOST JUICE VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty CP Trung Nguyên Franchising làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty CP Trung Nguyên Franchising
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH MTV Vinschool làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Vinschool
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Ngân Hàng Bản Việt - Bvbank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Ngân Hàng Bản Việt - Bvbank
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MESA Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MESA Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SEVEN SYSTEM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SEVEN SYSTEM VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 50 USD Navigos Search
4 - 50 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đường Sông Miền Nam (Sowatco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đường Sông Miền Nam (Sowatco)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Welcome Debt Trading Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 2,000 USD Welcome Debt Trading Co., Ltd
1,200 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Suoi Tien Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THÀNH VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THÀNH VÕ
6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 2,000 USD Suoi Tien Group
1,200 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Tập Đoàn Bất Động Sản An Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Bất Động Sản An Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Nam A Bank - Tân Phú làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nam A Bank - Tân Phú
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng ca CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA
7.5 - 8.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm