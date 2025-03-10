Tuyển Trưởng ca Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Security Architecture and Implementation: Design and implement comprehensive security architecture to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive information. Deploy and manage security technologies such as SIEM, SOC, IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Web Gateway, Endpoint Protection, WAF, DLP and NAC. Ensure continuous monitoring and adjustment of these measures.

2. Vulnerability Assessment: Plan and conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests to identify security gaps. Evaluate results, prioritize risks, and implement remediation actions to address identified vulnerabilities and strengthen security defenses.

3. Threat Defense: Establish and manage robust defense mechanisms to protect IT infrastructure from unauthorized access, data breaches, modifications, and destruction. This includes continuously monitoring and defending against both internal and external threats.

4. Incident Response: Develop and maintain an incident response plan. Detect, assess, and respond swiftly to security incidents to minimize damage and prevent recurrence. Conduct thorough post-incident analysis to determine the root cause and impact and prepare detailed reports on security breaches and lessons learned.

5. Security Solutions Research: Conduct research to identify, evaluate, and recommend security solutions and technologies that address current and emerging threats. Analyze industry trends, security frameworks and best practices to ensure the organization adopts effective and up-to-date security measures.

