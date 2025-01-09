Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Building up annual internal inspection plan of the Branch/TO/Center

- Conducting scheduled (including daily, monthly and annually) or unscheduled self-inspection to check whether the Bank’s operation in compliance with the laws or regulations on banking or not.

- Assessing the safety of the Bank’s operation and giving out necessary measures to enhance.

- In case of finding out any violation of any staff or team, which causes loss or affect to safety of banking operation, timely reporting to Branch/TO General Manager/Head of Center, General Director as well as Legal & Compliance Department in - Head Officer for further settlement. Otherwise, Internal Controller will be fully responsible for any arising matters (if any). Staffs who violate regulations shall be treated as the bank policies and current law and regulations of Vietnam.