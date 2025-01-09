Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Bình Dương: Lầu 1, Minh Sang Plaza, 888 Đại lộ Bình Dương, Xã Thuận Giao, Huyện Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Building up annual internal inspection plan of the Branch/TO/Center
- Conducting scheduled (including daily, monthly and annually) or unscheduled self-inspection to check whether the Bank’s operation in compliance with the laws or regulations on banking or not.
- Assessing the safety of the Bank’s operation and giving out necessary measures to enhance.
- In case of finding out any violation of any staff or team, which causes loss or affect to safety of banking operation, timely reporting to Branch/TO General Manager/Head of Center, General Director as well as Legal & Compliance Department in - Head Officer for further settlement. Otherwise, Internal Controller will be fully responsible for any arising matters (if any). Staffs who violate regulations shall be treated as the bank policies and current law and regulations of Vietnam.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good interpersonal and communication skills in English, speaking Korean is advantage
- Good sense of number and computer skills.
- Being acquainted with the law, accounting and auditing principle, being knowledgeable in banking operations such as credit, banking accounting, foreign exchange and international business. The Internal Controller should have at least one year of relevant working experience.
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
