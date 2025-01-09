Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lầu 1, Minh Sang Plaza, 888 Đại lộ Bình Dương, Xã Thuận Giao, Huyện Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Building up annual internal inspection plan of the Branch/TO/Center
- Conducting scheduled (including daily, monthly and annually) or unscheduled self-inspection to check whether the Bank’s operation in compliance with the laws or regulations on banking or not.
- Assessing the safety of the Bank’s operation and giving out necessary measures to enhance.
- In case of finding out any violation of any staff or team, which causes loss or affect to safety of banking operation, timely reporting to Branch/TO General Manager/Head of Center, General Director as well as Legal & Compliance Department in - Head Officer for further settlement. Otherwise, Internal Controller will be fully responsible for any arising matters (if any). Staffs who violate regulations shall be treated as the bank policies and current law and regulations of Vietnam.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in business, finance or a related field.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills in English, speaking Korean is advantage
- Good sense of number and computer skills.
- Being acquainted with the law, accounting and auditing principle, being knowledgeable in banking operations such as credit, banking accounting, foreign exchange and international business. The Internal Controller should have at least one year of relevant working experience.

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

