Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/09/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: C50

- LK13, No 09, KĐT Geleximco Lê Trọng Tấn, Dương Nội, Hà Đông, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop and implement export sales strategies to achieve revenue targets.
- Conduct market research to identify growth opportunities.
- Working with HR in planning human resources and participate in the recuitment process.
- Assign tasks for each employee in the Dept.
- Set and achieve sales goals aligned with company objectives.
- Analyze market trends and competitors to improve positioning.
- Lead and mentor the sales team to meet performance targets.
- Conduct performance reviews and provide feedback.
- Deliver training programs to enhance team skills.
- Foster a collaborative and motivating work environment.
- Provide weekly business and team reports.
- Align sales strategies with marketing campaigns.
- Collaborate with product development for market insights.
- Coordinate with logistics for efficient product delivery.
- Work with customer service to address client issues.
- Plan monthly and quarterly production with the production team.
- Compile business reports and fulfill executive board requests.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, International Business, or a related field; MBA or advanced degree is a plus.
- Proven experience (6+ years) in export sales or international business, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.
- Strong understanding of global markets, export regulations, and trade practices.
- Excellent leadership and team management skills.
- Proven track record of achieving sales targets and driving revenue growth.
- Strong negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
- Proficiency in English and other languages is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Supportive, dynamic, and tech-focused working environment.
- Opportunities for continuous training and career development.
- Exposure to global markets and international business practices

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ SOJI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: NO-04, LK-03, Hà Trì, Hà Cầu, Hà Đông, Hà Nội

