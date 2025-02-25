Tuyển Tư vấn du học VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Tuyển Tư vấn du học VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

VUS - The English Center
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
VUS - The English Center

Tư vấn du học

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại VUS - The English Center

Mức lương
500 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Đường Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD

•Strong focus on customer service, proactive approach to sales long-term & short-term programs,
•Follow-up to convert potential leads and meeting pipeline and sales targets.
•Provide guidance to prospective students and their families about available study options.
•Supply information about various institutions to students through in-person consultations or phone calls.
•Track student applications and keep them updated on their status, including offers or rejections from institutions.
•Assist prospective students with their entry visa applications by providing necessary counseling and support.
•Deliver excellent after-sales service to encourage high levels of referrals from parents and students.
•Organize and execute promotional events at local institutions and VUS offices, exhibition & other fairs.
•Provide interpretation services at seminars, interviews, and exhibitions for institutions.
•Actively participate in team meetings and training sessions.
•Perform additional tasks as assigned by your Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

•Bachelor’s Degree
•Age >25

Tại VUS - The English Center Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VUS - The English Center

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VUS - The English Center

VUS - The English Center

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 189 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP. HCM

