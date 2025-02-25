Tuyển Tư vấn du học VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

•Strong focus on customer service, proactive approach to sales long-term & short-term programs,

•Follow-up to convert potential leads and meeting pipeline and sales targets.

•Provide guidance to prospective students and their families about available study options.

•Supply information about various institutions to students through in-person consultations or phone calls.

•Track student applications and keep them updated on their status, including offers or rejections from institutions.

•Assist prospective students with their entry visa applications by providing necessary counseling and support.

•Deliver excellent after-sales service to encourage high levels of referrals from parents and students.

•Organize and execute promotional events at local institutions and VUS offices, exhibition & other fairs.

•Provide interpretation services at seminars, interviews, and exhibitions for institutions.

•Actively participate in team meetings and training sessions.

•Perform additional tasks as assigned by your Line Manager.