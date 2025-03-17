Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
- Hà Nội: tháp A, tòa HUDTOWER, số 37 Lê Văn Lương, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu
Design, develop, and implement AI models and algorithms for various applications.
Collaborate with data scientists and software engineers to integrate AI solutions into products.
Analyze and preprocess large datasets to extract meaningful insights.
Conduct experiments to evaluate model performance and optimize algorithms.
Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and machine learning technologies.
Assist in documenting processes and results for knowledge sharing within the team.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience in AI/ML development and implementation.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python/ Golang
Experience with machine learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch) and libraries.
Understanding of data structures, algorithms, and software engineering principles.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud) and their AI services is a plus.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.
Working & growing with a passionate, young, and talented team.
Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care.
13 months’ salary per year.
Evaluate salary annually.
Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fee, such as Udemy, Coursera.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
