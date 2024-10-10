Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester

ABOUT THE JOB:
Facilitate the prompt delivery and implementation of strategic initiatives and business process improvements. Engage in discussions with business teams and Business Analysts to understand requirements and provide estimates for testing resources. Collaborate with Developers and Business teams to understand the enhancements to be delivered. Translate business requirements into comprehensive test scenarios, conditions, and expected results for user acceptance testing. Execute user acceptance testing and document test results. Track outstanding defects and work with the delivery team to resolve issues promptly. Seek continuous improvement in test coverage and execution. Actively participate in scrum activities and meetings, such as sprint planning, daily stand-up, and retrospective Prepare testing status reports and closely collaborate with business users. Support improvement initiatives to continuously improve capabilities, productivity and efficiency of the Quality Assurance function. Support of knowledge management to facilitate sharing knowledge.
Facilitate the prompt delivery and implementation of strategic initiatives and business process improvements.
Engage in discussions with business teams and Business Analysts to understand requirements and provide estimates for testing resources.
Collaborate with Developers and Business teams to understand the enhancements to be delivered.
Translate business requirements into comprehensive test scenarios, conditions, and expected results for user acceptance testing.
Execute user acceptance testing and document test results.
Track outstanding defects and work with the delivery team to resolve issues promptly.
Seek continuous improvement in test coverage and execution.
Actively participate in scrum activities and meetings, such as sprint planning, daily stand-up, and retrospective
Prepare testing status reports and closely collaborate with business users.
Support improvement initiatives to continuously improve capabilities, productivity and efficiency of the Quality Assurance function.
Support of knowledge management to facilitate sharing knowledge.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

ABOUT YOU:
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or similar technical fields. At least 3 years of experience as an Automation Tester or similar role, with a strong understanding of software testing principles and methodologies. Proficiency in Java for testing, with the ability to design and write efficient, maintainable, and reusable automated test scripts. Proficient in automation testing tools like Selenium, TestNG, Cucumber or similar. Independent and works well across different functions. Experience in writing clear and comprehensive test plans and test cases is advantageous. Experience in automation testing covering web, mobile and desktop applications. Experience of test management and version control tools. Experience with tools like JIRA , JIRA-Xray, Confluence, Sharepoint. Experience in STLC & SDLC framework. Familiar with Waterfall and Agile testing process. Good command of English to work with regional team and stakeholder.
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or similar technical fields.
At least 3 years of experience as an Automation Tester or similar role, with a strong understanding of software testing principles and methodologies.
At least 3 years
Automation Tester
Proficiency in Java for testing, with the ability to design and write efficient, maintainable, and reusable automated test scripts.
Proficient in automation testing tools like Selenium, TestNG, Cucumber or similar.
Independent and works well across different functions.
Experience in writing clear and comprehensive test plans and test cases is advantageous.
Experience in automation testing covering web, mobile and desktop applications.
Experience of test management and version control tools.
Experience with tools like JIRA , JIRA-Xray, Confluence, Sharepoint.
Experience in STLC & SDLC framework.
Familiar with Waterfall and Agile testing process.
Good command of English to work with regional team and stakeholder.

Quyền Lợi

Benefits
13th-month salary 14+ annual leaves per year Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals Annual company trips Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.) International team with flexible working time + hybrid working Tailor-made career path Technical workshops and training courses Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries
13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

