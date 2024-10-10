Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB:

Facilitate the prompt delivery and implementation of strategic initiatives and business process improvements. Engage in discussions with business teams and Business Analysts to understand requirements and provide estimates for testing resources. Collaborate with Developers and Business teams to understand the enhancements to be delivered. Translate business requirements into comprehensive test scenarios, conditions, and expected results for user acceptance testing. Execute user acceptance testing and document test results. Track outstanding defects and work with the delivery team to resolve issues promptly. Seek continuous improvement in test coverage and execution. Actively participate in scrum activities and meetings, such as sprint planning, daily stand-up, and retrospective Prepare testing status reports and closely collaborate with business users. Support improvement initiatives to continuously improve capabilities, productivity and efficiency of the Quality Assurance function. Support of knowledge management to facilitate sharing knowledge.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or similar technical fields. At least 3 years of experience as an Automation Tester or similar role, with a strong understanding of software testing principles and methodologies. Proficiency in Java for testing, with the ability to design and write efficient, maintainable, and reusable automated test scripts. Proficient in automation testing tools like Selenium, TestNG, Cucumber or similar. Independent and works well across different functions. Experience in writing clear and comprehensive test plans and test cases is advantageous. Experience in automation testing covering web, mobile and desktop applications. Experience of test management and version control tools. Experience with tools like JIRA , JIRA-Xray, Confluence, Sharepoint. Experience in STLC & SDLC framework. Familiar with Waterfall and Agile testing process. Good command of English to work with regional team and stakeholder.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

13th-month salary 14+ annual leaves per year Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals Annual company trips Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.) International team with flexible working time + hybrid working Tailor-made career path Technical workshops and training courses Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

