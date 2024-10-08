Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
About us
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Design automation test cases and execute tests on Desktop and Mobile. • Create a test plan and test report. • Perform thorough regression testing. • Create the automation test for manual test cases on Desktop browsers and Mobiles. • Find and report bugs. • Perform the testing activities, work closely with the Developers/BA in a Scrum team. • Identify areas of improvement to drive the quality of the products.
Responsibilities
For Senior Level: • Coach other junior team members to help them reach their maximum potential
For Senior Level:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s and/or master’s Degree in computer science or related field or relevant IT experience
• 5+ years test manual testing experience
• 3+ years of automation development experience in Selenium Web Driver or any other automation tools the same years of experience in an equivalent Object-Oriented language
• 3+ Years’ Experience in writing SQL queries and strong knowledge in relational database structures
• In-cycle experience in Test Automation in an Agile environment
• Proficient in writing testing scripts in test frameworks, enhancements in framework
• Object Oriented programming experience
• Knowledge of modern test development patterns like POM (Page Object Model)
• Experience with unit testing REST-based APIs and Services
• Demonstrated knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript
• Demonstrated knowledge of continuous integration and continuous deployment best practices and build tools i.e., Rake, Maven and Ant
• Experience with version control tools like Git, VSTS or SVN
• Strong familiarity with SOAP and REST
• Proven expertise in engineering best practices in unit, functional and non-functional testing
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
• Salary review: 1 time per year
• International, dynamic, friendly working environment
• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

