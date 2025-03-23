Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH
- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà MD Complex, đường Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu
Participate in the entire product life cycle, from requirements, designs to implementations;
Work on the entire stack, from infrastructure, API to front-end and even data analytics in the future;
Provide technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration for client engagement from definition phase through implementation;
Ensure coding quality, for yourself and other peers;
Learn and expand your knowledge through individual research or team discussions to keep up with industry standards;
Development of major components or modules and contribute to the design and maintenance of the products;
Troubleshoot and improve current systems and their performance through close collaboration with different product teams.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: 1-3 years
Nodejs,
Deep understanding of Functional programming or Object-Oriented programming, OOP design patterns, and the SOLID principles;
Strong experience in Git source control, Git Flow branching model, CI/CD pipeline;
Strong problem-solving skills, ability to work individually as well as in a team;
Fullstack and Familiarity with Agile is a plus
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary bonus, seniority bonus, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing bonus
12 days of annual leave
Performance-based salary reviews twice per year,
Holiday bonuses for events like April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, New Year’s Day, etc.
Holiday gifts for Lunar New Year, Women’s Day (March 8th, October 20th), Mid-Autumn Festival, Children’s Day (June 1st), and more
Free office tea, snacks, and coffee; parking fee support for employees
Equipment and tools provided to support employees in performing their work effectively
Participation in vibrant company activities: quarterly parties, annual trips, quarterly
Teambuilding/camping, year-end celebrations, and mor
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
