Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà MD Complex, đường Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Participate in the entire product life cycle, from requirements, designs to implementations;

Work on the entire stack, from infrastructure, API to front-end and even data analytics in the future;

Provide technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration for client engagement from definition phase through implementation;

Ensure coding quality, for yourself and other peers;

Learn and expand your knowledge through individual research or team discussions to keep up with industry standards;

Development of major components or modules and contribute to the design and maintenance of the products;

Troubleshoot and improve current systems and their performance through close collaboration with different product teams.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 1-3 years working with Nodejs, Mongodb, Mysql, work with AI is a plus

Experience: 1-3 years

Nodejs,

Deep understanding of Functional programming or Object-Oriented programming, OOP design patterns, and the SOLID principles;

Strong experience in Git source control, Git Flow branching model, CI/CD pipeline;

Strong problem-solving skills, ability to work individually as well as in a team;

Fullstack and Familiarity with Agile is a plus

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: upto 30M, upto 40M for Senior Level

13th-month salary bonus, seniority bonus, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing bonus

12 days of annual leave

Performance-based salary reviews twice per year,

Holiday bonuses for events like April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, New Year’s Day, etc.

Holiday gifts for Lunar New Year, Women’s Day (March 8th, October 20th), Mid-Autumn Festival, Children’s Day (June 1st), and more

Free office tea, snacks, and coffee; parking fee support for employees

Equipment and tools provided to support employees in performing their work effectively

Participation in vibrant company activities: quarterly parties, annual trips, quarterly

Teambuilding/camping, year-end celebrations, and mor

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin