Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Job description:

Use Python 3 to develop back-end for a CRM service application: Geniee SFA/CRM (Sales Force Automation, Customer Relationship Management)

Develop or implement a new feature for local product based on business team’s request

Monitor network and system to prevent the system from threat or system fault

Optimize the web application for maximum speed and scalability

Stay current with the latest technology trends and adopt new tools and practices to improve the product development process

Other tasks as assigned by supervisors

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

At least 3 years of experience in developing web applications (regardless of language)

At least 2 years of experience in backend development using Python

Experience in product development based on cloud computing

Experience in architecture design using cloud services such as AWS/GCP

Good communication skills

Ability to work independently, take the initiative rather than waiting for instructions

Nice-to-have:

Experience in frontend development using Vue.js/AngularJS and React

Domain knowledge in the sales support system (Sales Force Automation)

Experience in building a customer management system (CRM or ERP) (architecture, technology selection, design review, etc.)

Experience in building large-scale data infrastructure that handles a large amount of data and distributed processing.

Agile/Scrum development experience

Japanese communication skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop Mac pro provided

Social, public health and unemployment insurance as defined in the Labor Code

PTI insurance for staff and 1 family member

12 days’ annual leave and 1 birthday leave

Salary review: twice per financial year

Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary

Most valuable person/team awards per half-year

Annual company trip, annual health check

Club Allowance, chance to join club activities with cost bearing up to $20/month

