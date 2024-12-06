Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
Job description:
Use Python 3 to develop back-end for a CRM service application: Geniee SFA/CRM (Sales Force Automation, Customer Relationship Management)
Develop or implement a new feature for local product based on business team’s request
Monitor network and system to prevent the system from threat or system fault
Optimize the web application for maximum speed and scalability
Stay current with the latest technology trends and adopt new tools and practices to improve the product development process
Other tasks as assigned by supervisors
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in developing web applications (regardless of language)
At least 2 years of experience in backend development using Python
Experience in product development based on cloud computing
Experience in architecture design using cloud services such as AWS/GCP
Good communication skills
Ability to work independently, take the initiative rather than waiting for instructions
Nice-to-have:
Experience in frontend development using Vue.js/AngularJS and React
Domain knowledge in the sales support system (Sales Force Automation)
Experience in building a customer management system (CRM or ERP) (architecture, technology selection, design review, etc.)
Experience in building large-scale data infrastructure that handles a large amount of data and distributed processing.
Agile/Scrum development experience
Japanese communication skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social, public health and unemployment insurance as defined in the Labor Code
PTI insurance for staff and 1 family member
12 days’ annual leave and 1 birthday leave
Salary review: twice per financial year
Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary
Most valuable person/team awards per half-year
Annual company trip, annual health check
Club Allowance, chance to join club activities with cost bearing up to $20/month
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
