Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

Mức lương
10 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12 Thân Nhân Trung Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Conduct meetings and surveys with our Product Owner, Support team and/or Marketing team to gather business requirements
Analyze and write user stories of small to medium size
Support with documentation: meeting recap, backlog record, user manual, training material for Support team, feature enhancement documentation
Collaborate with our Developer team and Tester team in conveying requirements and reviewing test cases
Able to join meetings at night (2 times per week)

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from university majoring in information technology or majoring in software design.
Knowledge of programming and software development processes.
Basic BA knowledge: Workflow, Activity Flow, Use Case, User Story, Mookup, Types of Requirments,...
Age: <30 years old
Good English Skills
Experience requirements: at least 01 year of experience in the position of BA
Have good writing skills, logical thinking.
Good communication skill.
Deep understanding of software production process, requirements process and software analysis, design and implementation process.
Knowledge of UI/UX. Care about user experience.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary, productivity bonus, progress bonus, insurance regime as prescribed (for full-time employees).
Working 5 days / 1 week, off Saturday, and Sunday.
Professionally trained in academic training sessions organized by the company.
Suggested funding for courses or certificates.
Annual travel, birthday party, holidays...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 14/12 Thân Nhân Trung, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-10-18-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job278372
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Tuyển Kỹ sư hiện trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Tiến Bộ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tiến Bộ Sài Gòn
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS
17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
15 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DOCUMENT EASY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DOCUMENT EASY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ STARTECH AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ STARTECH AI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ Phần Ứng Dụng PKH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Ứng Dụng PKH
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
1,000 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company
10 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN BAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN BAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm