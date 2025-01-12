Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12 Thân Nhân Trung Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu
Conduct meetings and surveys with our Product Owner, Support team and/or Marketing team to gather business requirements
Analyze and write user stories of small to medium size
Support with documentation: meeting recap, backlog record, user manual, training material for Support team, feature enhancement documentation
Collaborate with our Developer team and Tester team in conveying requirements and reviewing test cases
Able to join meetings at night (2 times per week)
Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge of programming and software development processes.
Basic BA knowledge: Workflow, Activity Flow, Use Case, User Story, Mookup, Types of Requirments,...
Age: <30 years old
Good English Skills
Experience requirements: at least 01 year of experience in the position of BA
Have good writing skills, logical thinking.
Good communication skill.
Deep understanding of software production process, requirements process and software analysis, design and implementation process.
Knowledge of UI/UX. Care about user experience.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working 5 days / 1 week, off Saturday, and Sunday.
Professionally trained in academic training sessions organized by the company.
Suggested funding for courses or certificates.
Annual travel, birthday party, holidays...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI