Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12 Thân Nhân Trung Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Business Analyst

Conduct meetings and surveys with our Product Owner, Support team and/or Marketing team to gather business requirements

Analyze and write user stories of small to medium size

Support with documentation: meeting recap, backlog record, user manual, training material for Support team, feature enhancement documentation

Collaborate with our Developer team and Tester team in conveying requirements and reviewing test cases

Able to join meetings at night (2 times per week)

Job Requirements

Graduated from university majoring in information technology or majoring in software design.

Knowledge of programming and software development processes.

Basic BA knowledge: Workflow, Activity Flow, Use Case, User Story, Mookup, Types of Requirments,...

Age: <30 years old

Good English Skills

Experience requirements: at least 01 year of experience in the position of BA

Have good writing skills, logical thinking.

Good communication skill.

Deep understanding of software production process, requirements process and software analysis, design and implementation process.

Knowledge of UI/UX. Care about user experience.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary, productivity bonus, progress bonus, insurance regime as prescribed (for full-time employees).

Working 5 days / 1 week, off Saturday, and Sunday.

Professionally trained in academic training sessions organized by the company.

Suggested funding for courses or certificates.

Annual travel, birthday party, holidays...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

