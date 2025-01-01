Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Aloha, số 68 Hồng Hà, P2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst

Cadena is looking for a talented Business Analyst to support the development of our HRIS products. The Business Analyst acts as a liaison between our development team and customer’s business functions to analyze complex business problems and provide technical solutions that meet user requirements

Day-to-day you will:

- Facilitate review sessions with functional owners, subject matter experts, and end-user representatives.

- Analyze business processes and prepare detailed functional specifications for required development activities (including reports, interfaces, conversions, enhancements, and forms).

- Drive the planning, prioritization, design, development, and deployment of new HRIS projects & system enhancement.

- Document local tax and labor laws to ensure compliance with our HRIS products.

- Prepare and maintain master data in standard product and product demo.

- Develop and update product user guidelines and training materials.

- Train employees and regional partners on product standards.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

You are an experienced Business Analyst and you likely have 1-2 years of relevant experience and a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems or a related field.

- Self-driven, hands-on problem-solver, and multi-tasker with sound analytical and decision-making skills.

- An understanding of technology and experience in MS Office including Outlook / Excel / Word to track work flow, daily tasks and assisting in personal organization.

- Understanding tax and labor laws is a plus.

- Fluent in English (written and spoken).

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• An inspiring work environment!

• Top HRIS company in Southeast Asia

• Competitive salary packages

• Annual salary reviews and adjustments

• A knowledge sharing atmosphere and teams full of enthusiastic professionals

• Training and education

• Career development and international opportunities

• Company activities, drinks and parties

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

