Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Unit Corp

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Unit Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

business processes
Partnering with business users
finance, insurance, banking, enterprise domain
research
analysis
manage expectations of users and management
Gathering critical information
documenting scope, defining gaps
application mock-up / wireframe

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ years - work experience
business solutions development
life insurance, finance - banking industry.
excellent written and verbal communication
Proven application of analytical skills
Business Process Modeling
knowledge in database
generating process documentation and reports
Excellent communicator
Agile, Waterfall,

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;
Work on the latest technology platform;
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Unit Corp

Unit Corp

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5-6-7-8-9-10 - Nikko Building, 374 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

