Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

business processes

Partnering with business users

finance, insurance, banking, enterprise domain

research

analysis

manage expectations of users and management

Gathering critical information

documenting scope, defining gaps

application mock-up / wireframe

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ years - work experience

business solutions development

life insurance, finance - banking industry.

excellent written and verbal communication

Proven application of analytical skills

Business Process Modeling

knowledge in database

generating process documentation and reports

Excellent communicator

Agile, Waterfall,

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;

12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year

Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;

13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;

UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;

Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;

Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;

Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;

Work on the latest technology platform;

Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin