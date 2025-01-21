Tuyển Business Analyst TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại TMA Solutions
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Overview:
We are seeking a highly motivated Business Analyst (BA) to join our team. As a BA, you will play a critical role in bridging the gap between business requirements and technical solutions. You will work closely with stakeholders to understand their needs, document requirements, and help deliver impactful projects
Responsibilities:
Gather, analyze, and document business requirements from stakeholders
Collaborate with project teams to define functional and non-functional requirements
Work closely with the development team to ensure the delivery aligns with business goals
Create user stories, use cases, and process flows to support development and testing
Conduct gap analysis between business needs and existing systems
Assist in user acceptance testing (UAT) and ensure successful project implementation
Provide support and training to end-users when necessary
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year of experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role
Knowledge of IT systems, software development processes, and business process modeling
Proficiency in documentation tools such as UML, wireframes, and flowcharts
Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies is an advantage
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Good communication and teamwork skills
Detail-oriented and committed to delivering high-quality results
TOEIC score: ≥650 or an equivalent level of English proficiency
Knowledge of Japanese (e.g., JLPT N3 or higher) is a strong advantage
Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually
Competitive salary and bonus
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
