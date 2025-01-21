Tuyển Business Analyst TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overview:

We are seeking a highly motivated Business Analyst (BA) to join our team. As a BA, you will play a critical role in bridging the gap between business requirements and technical solutions. You will work closely with stakeholders to understand their needs, document requirements, and help deliver impactful projects

Responsibilities:

Gather, analyze, and document business requirements from stakeholders

Collaborate with project teams to define functional and non-functional requirements

Work closely with the development team to ensure the delivery aligns with business goals

Create user stories, use cases, and process flows to support development and testing

Conduct gap analysis between business needs and existing systems

Assist in user acceptance testing (UAT) and ensure successful project implementation

Provide support and training to end-users when necessary

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

At least 1 year of experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role

Knowledge of IT systems, software development processes, and business process modeling

Proficiency in documentation tools such as UML, wireframes, and flowcharts

Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies is an advantage

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Good communication and teamwork skills

Detail-oriented and committed to delivering high-quality results

TOEIC score: ≥650 or an equivalent level of English proficiency

Knowledge of Japanese (e.g., JLPT N3 or higher) is a strong advantage

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually

Competitive salary and bonus

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin