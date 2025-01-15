Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FE CREDIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Change requests and Projects:
Conduct analysis of business and user needs in order to understand requirements. Lead and conduct interviewing tasks with business users.
Convert the user requirements/needs into functional specification/technical models/terms/document that can be used by software development team, vendor,..
Working closely with software development team and third-parties to design, validate, and manage the implement solutions for requirements
Maintain documents developed during the requirement collection, analysis, design, develop, operation
Testing: Build and review test cases, does SIT and support UAT
Training: Use obtained knowledge during the requirement analysis and systems/applications implementation to design, plan and deliver user training
Support: Application Support L2, make compliance report,...
Undertake other tasks assigned by Department Head
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years’ experience in banking/financial company (is a plus)
3+ years’ experience in software development or technical business analysis
2+ years’ experiences in Application Operation
Experience in implementation of website, Website Content Management System is a plus
Experience in Agile is a plus
Experience in SIT/UAT.
Mock-up, HTML
BPMN, UML
SOAP API, REST API, JSON (basic)
SQL, Database (Basic)
Umbraco
SOA principles, Architecture of software solutions
Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation with full salary
Lunch allowance
Wedding support
13th month salary + KPIs bonus
Healthcare Insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
