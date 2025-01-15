Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Change requests and Projects:

Conduct analysis of business and user needs in order to understand requirements. Lead and conduct interviewing tasks with business users.

Convert the user requirements/needs into functional specification/technical models/terms/document that can be used by software development team, vendor,..

Working closely with software development team and third-parties to design, validate, and manage the implement solutions for requirements

Maintain documents developed during the requirement collection, analysis, design, develop, operation

Testing: Build and review test cases, does SIT and support UAT

Training: Use obtained knowledge during the requirement analysis and systems/applications implementation to design, plan and deliver user training

Support: Application Support L2, make compliance report,...

Undertake other tasks assigned by Department Head