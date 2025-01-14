Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 35 Nguyễn Huệ, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Communicate with clients/stakeholders to elicit and define user/system requirements;

Conduct market research and suggest ideas/solutions;

Coordinate with internal/external teams (third parties, suppliers, vendors, etc.);

Analyze requirements and create URD/SRS, UserCase, UserStory, Mockup, Prototype, Wireframe, etc.;

Maintain product documentation;

Train/present for operation teams and stakeholders to understand and launch the business;

Communicate with technical and non-technical teams, and follow the project process (schedule, timeline, golive, etc.);

Support UAT and verify bugs/issues;

Support sales/project teams in communication/explanation/presentation to new partners;

Perform other tasks as assigned by the Direct Manager.

Candidate Requirements:

No experience needed for Freshers;

At least 2 years of experience in product development as an IT-BA/Product Owner or similar position for Leader/Senior/Expert;

Degree in Computer Engineering, Business Administration, Financial with IT background or related field;

Good English communication skills (both verbal and written) are a must;

Experience in Fintech market is a plus;

Good understanding of UI/UX design or user mindset/behavior;

Proficient in using Figma, Visio, Azure, or other Business Modeling Design Tools;

Good problem-solving skills;

Basic understanding of database programming;

Experience with SDLC (Waterfall, Agile).

Personal Requirements:

Analytical mindset, Critical thinking;

Hard working, responsible, meticulous and good communication skills;

Ability to study, research, and quickly capture new business domains;

Ability to work independently and in a team, and work under high pressure.

Working in a dynamic fintech environment, staying updated with various new technologies.

Attractive salary: performance evaluation on a quarterly basis with accompanying bonuses, 13th-month salary+++, and multiple allowances. Referral bonus scheme.

Comprehensive health insurance (including coverage for family members), 24/7 health and social insurance. Regular health check-ups.

Travel and team-building: at least 2 domestic or international trips per year.

Exciting sports activities: running/trail running/soccer/swimming/badminton/volleyball... with frequent internal or inter-company tournaments.

Cultural/team/social activities: teabreak/karaoke/movie nights/celebrations for holidays...

Training activities: numerous advanced training courses for professional development, skills enhancement, technology updates, and other aspects of life. Support for training fees based on employee proposals. Monthly English certification allowance.

Working hours: Monday to Friday (8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, with a lunch break from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM).

