Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

Mức lương
8 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

• Analyze and evaluate business systems based on project requirements.
• Research and propose UI/UX solutions for processes, products and services.
• Act as the main point of contact between work teams (UI, UX, DEV, TESTER, PM) throughout the project process.
• Coordinate with PM to arrange and track the team's work progress according to each sprint.
• Design testcase scenarios and perform application testing.
• Prepare in-depth user and system analysis reports.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 1 year hands-on experience as BA.
• Understanding of the software development process.
• Have good understanding or have performed work in one of the following stages: software design analysis, programming, quality testing.
• Ability to analyze, design and develop documents for software development projects.
• Ability to communicate effectively with internal teams and customers to analyze and clarify software functional requirements.
• Carefulness, strong logical thinking and analytical skills.
• Good at time management.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary review twice a year or 6 months if good performance.
• Holiday, Tet gifts, 13th month salary.
• Working in a dynamic, friendly, professional environment with high advancement opportunities.
• Trained to improve skills.
• Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law
• Working in a dynamic, friendly, professional environment with high advancement opportunities;
• Enjoy diversified activities: Team-building, Happy Hour, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2 Nguyễn Thế Lộc, P12, Q Tân Bình, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

