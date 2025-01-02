Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

• Analyze and evaluate business systems based on project requirements.

• Research and propose UI/UX solutions for processes, products and services.

• Act as the main point of contact between work teams (UI, UX, DEV, TESTER, PM) throughout the project process.

• Coordinate with PM to arrange and track the team's work progress according to each sprint.

• Design testcase scenarios and perform application testing.

• Prepare in-depth user and system analysis reports.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 1 year hands-on experience as BA.

• Understanding of the software development process.

• Have good understanding or have performed work in one of the following stages: software design analysis, programming, quality testing.

• Ability to analyze, design and develop documents for software development projects.

• Ability to communicate effectively with internal teams and customers to analyze and clarify software functional requirements.

• Carefulness, strong logical thinking and analytical skills.

• Good at time management.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary review twice a year or 6 months if good performance.

• Holiday, Tet gifts, 13th month salary.

• Working in a dynamic, friendly, professional environment with high advancement opportunities.

• Trained to improve skills.

• Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law

• Enjoy diversified activities: Team-building, Happy Hour, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork

