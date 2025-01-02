Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu
• Analyze and evaluate business systems based on project requirements.
• Research and propose UI/UX solutions for processes, products and services.
• Act as the main point of contact between work teams (UI, UX, DEV, TESTER, PM) throughout the project process.
• Coordinate with PM to arrange and track the team's work progress according to each sprint.
• Design testcase scenarios and perform application testing.
• Prepare in-depth user and system analysis reports.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Understanding of the software development process.
• Have good understanding or have performed work in one of the following stages: software design analysis, programming, quality testing.
• Ability to analyze, design and develop documents for software development projects.
• Ability to communicate effectively with internal teams and customers to analyze and clarify software functional requirements.
• Carefulness, strong logical thinking and analytical skills.
• Good at time management.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Holiday, Tet gifts, 13th month salary.
• Working in a dynamic, friendly, professional environment with high advancement opportunities.
• Trained to improve skills.
• Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law
• Enjoy diversified activities: Team-building, Happy Hour, ...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
