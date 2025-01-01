Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
- Hồ Chí Minh: 32 Tân Thắng, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Requirement analysis: Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyse project requirements, applying Business Analysis and IIBA principles.
Design, simulation: Create and review design documents, incorporating Lean Six Sigma principles for process efficiency, and conduct simulations to validate design.
Task execution responsibility: Execute assigned tasks efficiently and effectively, following Scrum and Agile methodologies.
Adhere to quality processes: Ensure compliance with quality standards and processes, with an understanding of PMP best practices.
Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation for design, code, and testing, utilizing Business Analyst documentation standards.
Customer/ Task coordination: Coordinate with customers and internal teams to clarify requirements and resolve issues, applying Scrum Master communication and coordination skills.
Topic/Task responsibility: Take ownership of specific topics or tasks within the project, demonstrating Product Owner skills in backlog management and prioritization.
Task estimation: Provide accurate and timely task estimates for project planning, leveraging PMP estimation techniques.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1-2 year of experience as Data Analyst
Have Scrum Master Certificate
Have IIBA – ECBA Certificate
Have Lean-6-Sigma Greenbelt or Blackbelt
Have Data Analytics with Power BI
Have Process Modelling skill such as drawing BPMN model
Have UX / UI Mindset and technique, know how to use Figma or other design mock-up tool
Excellent Project Management skills such as PMP, Agile Scrum
Excellent Facilitation / Moderation skills
Excellent English communication skills
Good attitude for teamwork and willingness to learn
Good to have second language such as Japanese, Chinese, German...
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world
Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world
Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in worldwide offices
Engage in our diverse training programs which surely help strengthen both your personal and professionalism
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus (you'll love it!) + annual performance appraisal
100% offered salary and mandatory social insurances in 2-month probation
15++ days of annual leave + 1-day of birthday leave
Premium health insurance for employee and 02 family members
Flexible working time and working model
Lunch and parking allowance
Good benefits of company activities such as: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic, team building...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
