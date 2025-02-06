Tuyển Business Analyst SmartDev làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

Read and analyze client-provided requirements to ensure a clear understanding of project objectives and scope.

Identify key deliverables, risks, and dependencies.

Work Breakdown Structure (WBS): Create detailed work breakdown structures to define the scope and sequence of tasks required for project execution. Ensure WBS is comprehensive and aligns with client expectations.

Collaboration with Technical Teams: Work closely with the tech team to translate requirements into technical tasks and provide accurate time and cost estimations.

Coordinate with developers, architects, and other stakeholders to validate feasibility and assumptions.

Proposal Development: Assist in drafting clear, concise, and compelling proposals tailored to client needs.

Ensure proposals include key elements such as project scope, timelines, budgets, and value propositions.

Client Communication: Clarify client requirements and address any queries during the presale phase.

Act as a liaison between the client and internal teams to ensure alignment.

Support During Negotiations: Provide insights and data to support sales teams in negotiations with clients. Adapt estimations and proposals based on client feedback when necessary.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, IT, Computer Science, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in a business analyst or presale role, preferably in the IT or software development industry.

Proficient in English

Proven ability to analyze complex requirements and create structured project plans.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience in creating work breakdown structures (WBS) and technical estimations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a strong focus on proposal writing.

Familiarity with software development processes and project management methodologies (Agile/Scrum preferred).

Proficiency in tools like Microsoft Office, JIRA, Confluence, or similar platforms.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working with international clients.

Background in supporting presale activities within a tech-focused organization.

Tại SmartDev Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Good work environment and good colleague (parties, holidays, team building activities)

13 month salary

20 annual leave days alongside Vietnamese public holidays

Self-organize project team

Work with high profile multinational companies

MIC Premium Healthcare System

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SmartDev

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.