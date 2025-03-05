Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 15th Floor CIC Tower, 2/219 Trung Kinh, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, HN, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

Work directly with partners, clients, and stakeholders to clarify business requirements

Analyze and clarify customer requirements, and model real-world operational processes based on collected information.

Identify functional and non-functional requirements of software solutions that meet user needs, and model business requirements in formats such as Workflows, Business Flows, and Prototypes.

Develop product documentation, Business Requirements Documentation (BRD), User Requirements Documentation (URD), System Requirements Specifications (SRS), and acceptance testing scripts.

Participate in software acceptance testing to ensure the software meets customer requirements.

Collaborate with PMs, POs, and development teams to successfully execute projects while ensuring quality and deadlines are met.

Ensure all project roles have a clear and unified understanding of business requirements.

Provide training for technology handover and guide end-users in software usage post-project implementation.

Perform tasks as directed by the direct manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5 years of experience in IT Business Analysis (BA).

Ability to create user and system requirement documentation, functional descriptions, feature limitations, and models for transaction processes, service operation rules, data flows, databases, and optimized workflows.

Skilled in analyzing customer requirements, defining and finalizing product/service features, and recommending functional development roadmaps to clients.

Proficient in gathering and synthesizing business requirements.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to advise on business solutions.

Proficient in office applications, process diagramming, and prototyping tools such as Figma.

In-depth knowledge of user experience (UI/UX) analysis and design for web and app platforms.

Familiarity with databases and data management.

Strong presentation, consultation, and persuasion skills.

Excellent communication skills with flexibility and adaptability.

Knowledgeable about software development processes and project deployment models (Agile, Waterfall).

Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working hours: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM, lunch break 1.5 hours (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM), Monday to Friday.

13 months of salary + holiday bonuses; annual salary reviews (twice a year).

Annual trips, monthly/quarterly team-building events.

Social insurance and health insurance as per government regulations.

Health insurance package (BSH).

Annual health check-ups.

Young, flat, and comfortable work environment.

Opportunity to be part of a promising, challenging, and exciting project.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus

