Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
- Hà Nội: MHDI Building, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu
The Business Analyst (BA) is responsible for performing the following tasks: gathering information, writing documentation, managing requirements, organizing meetings, conducting feasibility/relevance studies, specifically:
Analyzing and clarifying customer requirements.
Analyzing and proposing models and solutions based on collected requirements.
Writing documentation for software business requirements, use case specifications, and prototype interface design.
Providing business-oriented advice based on analysis and research.
Supporting project members and project management to clarify customer requirements.
Documenting user guide.
Organizing training, providing support for product users, and troubleshooting when issues arise.
Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge and understanding of software development.
Experience in writing US/Backlog
Analytical and problem-solving skills.
Software analysis and information system design skills.
Good teamwork skills.
Proficient English communication and presentation skills.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance
Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
