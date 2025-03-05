Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: MHDI Building, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Business Analyst

The Business Analyst (BA) is responsible for performing the following tasks: gathering information, writing documentation, managing requirements, organizing meetings, conducting feasibility/relevance studies, specifically:

Analyzing and clarifying customer requirements.

Analyzing and proposing models and solutions based on collected requirements.

Writing documentation for software business requirements, use case specifications, and prototype interface design.

Providing business-oriented advice based on analysis and research.

Supporting project members and project management to clarify customer requirements.

Documenting user guide.

Organizing training, providing support for product users, and troubleshooting when issues arise.

Job Requirements

At least 1 year of experience working as an IT BA.

Knowledge and understanding of software development.

Experience in writing US/Backlog

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Software analysis and information system design skills.

Good teamwork skills.

Proficient English communication and presentation skills.

Benefits at CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Attractive salary Upto 15 million VND with performance based award.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends

Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance

Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

How to Apply at CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

