Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

About Magestore

At Magestore, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the retail industry with our POS and retail management solutions built for Magento and Shopify. As a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, we empower retailers with seamless, scalable, and efficient technology.

Role Overview

We are looking for an experienced Business Analyst to join our team, supporting our POS and retail management systems on Magento and Shopify. You will play a key role in bridging the gap between business needs and technology, working closely with both our in-house teams and clients to define and deliver high-impact solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Gather & Analyze Requirements: Work closely with clients and stakeholders to understand business needs, define requirements, and translate them into detailed functional specifications.

Collaborate with Internal Teams: Work with developers, QC, designers, and project managers to ensure requirements are well understood and effectively implemented.

Support Product Development: Contribute to the product backlog by collecting customer feedback

Client Engagement: Assist in client workshops, demo sessions, and post-implementation support to ensure successful project delivery and user adoption.

Process Optimization: Continuously evaluate and refine processes to enhance efficiency, reduce risks, and improve overall product quality.

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced BA: 1+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in IT projects, ecommerce/retail/ERP experience is a plus.

Advanced English level (direct customer interaction)

Strong Analytical Skills: Ability to break down complex business needs into structured, actionable requirements.

Effective Communicator: Comfortable working with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, presenting ideas clearly.

Agile Mindset: Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments, contributing to sprint planning and backlog grooming.

Problem Solver: Proactive, detail-oriented, and always looking for ways to optimize processes and improve the product.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary: Up to 25M with reviews after your first two months and every six months to recognize your growth and contributions!

Dynamic Work Environment: Experience a vibrant workplace filled with energy and creativity! Join our various internal clubs—football, running, gaming, and more—where we celebrate diversity and prioritize your personal development.

Leading Magento Company: Work with one of Vietnam’s top Magento companies, proudly recognized as both a Select Extension Builder and Business Solution Partner. Collaborate with 100% international clients and expand your global impact.

Continuous Learning: Benefit from frequent training courses, skills assessments, and English language programs to enhance your professional toolkit.

Thoughtful Perks: Receive birthday gifts, seniority bonuses, and coverage for specialized courses or career certifications to support your journey.

Flexible Working Hours: Enjoy a balanced work-life with a 5-day workweek, plus generous leave allowances, flexible working hours.

Engaging Team Activities: Participate in regular team-building events, picnics, summer trips, and volunteer activities to foster camaraderie and community.

Scenic Office Space: Work in a comfortable office located on the 14th to 20th floors with stunning views, and enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and refreshments.

Comprehensive Benefits: Social and health insurance are covered by the company after your trial period, along with additional perks aligned with labor laws and company policies.

Career Growth: Explore exciting promotion opportunities as you grow with us!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

