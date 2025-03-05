Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
BSS Group

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
Đến 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

About Magestore
At Magestore, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the retail industry with our POS and retail management solutions built for Magento and Shopify. As a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, we empower retailers with seamless, scalable, and efficient technology.
Role Overview
We are looking for an experienced Business Analyst to join our team, supporting our POS and retail management systems on Magento and Shopify. You will play a key role in bridging the gap between business needs and technology, working closely with both our in-house teams and clients to define and deliver high-impact solutions.
Business Analyst
POS and retail management systems
Magento and Shopify
in-house teams
clients
Key Responsibilities
Gather & Analyze Requirements: Work closely with clients and stakeholders to understand business needs, define requirements, and translate them into detailed functional specifications.
Gather & Analyze Requirements
Collaborate with Internal Teams: Work with developers, QC, designers, and project managers to ensure requirements are well understood and effectively implemented.
Collaborate with Internal Teams
Support Product Development: Contribute to the product backlog by collecting customer feedback
Support Product Development
Client Engagement: Assist in client workshops, demo sessions, and post-implementation support to ensure successful project delivery and user adoption.
Client Engagement
Process Optimization: Continuously evaluate and refine processes to enhance efficiency, reduce risks, and improve overall product quality.
Process Optimization

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced BA: 1+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in IT projects, ecommerce/retail/ERP experience is a plus.
Experienced BA
Business Analyst
Advanced English level (direct customer interaction)
Strong Analytical Skills: Ability to break down complex business needs into structured, actionable requirements.
Strong Analytical Skills
Effective Communicator: Comfortable working with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, presenting ideas clearly.
Effective Communicator
Agile Mindset: Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments, contributing to sprint planning and backlog grooming.
Agile Mindset
Problem Solver: Proactive, detail-oriented, and always looking for ways to optimize processes and improve the product.
Problem Solver

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary: Up to 25M with reviews after your first two months and every six months to recognize your growth and contributions!
Competitive Salary:
Dynamic Work Environment: Experience a vibrant workplace filled with energy and creativity! Join our various internal clubs—football, running, gaming, and more—where we celebrate diversity and prioritize your personal development.
Dynamic Work Environment:
Leading Magento Company: Work with one of Vietnam’s top Magento companies, proudly recognized as both a Select Extension Builder and Business Solution Partner. Collaborate with 100% international clients and expand your global impact.
Leading Magento Company:
Continuous Learning: Benefit from frequent training courses, skills assessments, and English language programs to enhance your professional toolkit.
Continuous Learning:
Thoughtful Perks: Receive birthday gifts, seniority bonuses, and coverage for specialized courses or career certifications to support your journey.
Thoughtful Perks:
Flexible Working Hours: Enjoy a balanced work-life with a 5-day workweek, plus generous leave allowances, flexible working hours.
Flexible Working Hours:
Engaging Team Activities: Participate in regular team-building events, picnics, summer trips, and volunteer activities to foster camaraderie and community.
Engaging Team Activities:
Scenic Office Space: Work in a comfortable office located on the 14th to 20th floors with stunning views, and enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and refreshments.
Scenic Office Space:
Comprehensive Benefits: Social and health insurance are covered by the company after your trial period, along with additional perks aligned with labor laws and company policies.
Comprehensive Benefits:
Career Growth: Explore exciting promotion opportunities as you grow with us!
Career Growth:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-toi-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job327006
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Bảo hiểm PVI
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phát Triển Thị Trường thu nhập Tới 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Tổng Công Ty Bảo hiểm PVI
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Xây Dựng DELTA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Xây Dựng DELTA
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu Công Ty SmartOSC
35 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu NTQ Solution
Tới 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Pancake Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Pancake Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ SỐ MED-ON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ SỐ MED-ON
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION
18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst MINU PTE. LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu MINU PTE. LTD.
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst VC Corp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu VC Corp
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG ALARIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG ALARIC
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Công trình Viettel Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Công trình Viettel Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giáo dục WeGrow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giáo dục WeGrow Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HALLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HALLO
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE BELT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE BELT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO NAMI CORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO NAMI CORP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 27 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm