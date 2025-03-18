Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

Business Analyst

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Gia Lâm, Huyện Gia Lâm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct market research to analyze trends, industry needs, and emerging robotic technologies.
Evaluate competitor robotic products, pricing models, and market positioning.
Identify potential clients, industries, and use cases for robotics solutions.
Monitor government regulations, industry standards, and compliance requirements affecting robotics.
Collaborate with robotics engineers, AI specialists, and business stakeholders to define functional and technical requirements.
Translate business objectives into actionable technical requirements for development teams.
Develop user stories, use case diagrams, and process flowcharts to guide implementation.
Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and success metrics for robotic systems.
Analyze robotic system data, sensor logs, and operational efficiency metrics to identify improvement areas.
Use data analytics tools (SQL, Python, Power BI, Tableau) to generate business insights.
Assess the cost-benefit and return on investment (ROI) of robotic solutions.
Identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies in existing robotic workflows and recommend optimizations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Mechatronics, Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, or
equivalent practical experience.
Strong knowledge of embedded systems, real-time computing, and control systems.
Strong analytical skills for business and technical problem-solving.
Proficiency in SQL, Python, Excel, Power BI, Tableau for data analysis.
Understanding of robotics technologies, AI, and automation trends.
Knowledge of process modeling (BPMN, UML) and workflow optimization.
Familiarity with robotic process automation (RPA) tools is a plus.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills in both simulated and real-world environments.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, cross-functional team and adapt to evolving project requirements.
Experience: 5+ years of experience in business analyst

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package (Open-minded about salary negotiations).
Opportunities for professional development and growth.
Flexible work arrangements.
A collaborative and supportive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

