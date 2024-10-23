Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 106 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collect, analyze requirements, propose to customers suitable solutions; Build features and solutions for products and services. Conceptualize, analyze and build business documents, function description documents, user requirements documents and product development implementation documents; Participating in testing the features of the application, the system from the perspective of the end user; Write user documentation for end users and conduct application delivery training; Coordinating related parties to carry out the work related to the procedures and processes related to the project; Participate in Product Development: Develop requirements specification documents, actively discuss and agree with stakeholders to finalize the specification (URD); Set up and build wireframe in accordance with requirements, discuss with stakeholders to complete; Organize meetings with stakeholders to agree on business processes/wireframes; Finalize the software specification document (SRS); Coordinate test case review to ensure accuracy and quality of test case against document; Acceptance of products handed over by the Software Development department to ensure compliance with professional requirements. Other duties as assigned by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 2 years experience. Understanding of software development process. Have a good understanding or have worked in one of the stages: software design analysis, programming, quality control. Ability to analyze, design and build documents for software development projects. Able to communicate effectively with internal team and customers to analyze and clarify the functional requirements of the software. Proficient in English language usage (IELTS score of 6.0 or above).
Tại Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary according to ability. 100% salary during probation period. 13th month salary bonus, performance bonus, Tet bonus, birthday bonus,... Social insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance when becoming an official employee. Sick regime, filial piety, encouraging young talents,... Young, dynamic and enthusiastic environment. Flexible working time. Get 1-1 training with Manager or Senior. Annual vacation, many teambuilding activities. Support club activities such as Badminton, Yoga, Soccer, Swimming-Biking-Running,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies

Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 21, Hoa Binh Tower, 106 Hoang Quoc Viet St., Cau Giay Dist., Hanoi

