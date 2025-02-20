Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tất cả các chi nhánh miền Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Manage sales activities targeting Home Loan, Car Loan, Soho Loan, Unsecured Loan products for individual & tiny SME customer in order to fulfill business objectives of yourself and your team
• Explore, build up and maintain network relationship with target customers.
• Maintain relationship with assigned existing customers
• Set up sales plan to originate new loan deal and implement the plan effectively
• Prepare credit application and other related documents that will be accelerated to appropriate credit approval discretion holder for final decision
• Identify customer needs, provide information on bank products and services and make financial solution package proposal to capitalize on the business referral opportunities (deposit, card, e-banking...)
• Maintain and follow up loan records and overdue record, implement collection procedure and propose changes as needed to reduce bad debts.
• Managing documents, information, and financial transactions in an organized, efficient, and secure manner
• Meet and exceed bank service standards while complying with bank bank’s credit policies and standards, local laws and regulations regarding approval, reporting and documentation
• Work with other team members and internal stakeholders to complete daily tasks while demonstrating respect and professionalism, being, and supporting management as needed

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

