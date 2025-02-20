Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Manage sales activities targeting Home Loan, Car Loan, Soho Loan, Unsecured Loan products for individual & tiny SME customer in order to fulfill business objectives of yourself and your team

• Explore, build up and maintain network relationship with target customers.

• Maintain relationship with assigned existing customers

• Set up sales plan to originate new loan deal and implement the plan effectively

• Prepare credit application and other related documents that will be accelerated to appropriate credit approval discretion holder for final decision

• Identify customer needs, provide information on bank products and services and make financial solution package proposal to capitalize on the business referral opportunities (deposit, card, e-banking...)

• Maintain and follow up loan records and overdue record, implement collection procedure and propose changes as needed to reduce bad debts.

• Managing documents, information, and financial transactions in an organized, efficient, and secure manner

• Meet and exceed bank service standards while complying with bank bank’s credit policies and standards, local laws and regulations regarding approval, reporting and documentation

• Work with other team members and internal stakeholders to complete daily tasks while demonstrating respect and professionalism, being, and supporting management as needed