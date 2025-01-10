Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

POSITION SUMMARY

Responsible for ensuring competent maintenance management and execution, and to lead the implementation and execution of the deliciated area (Process/Filling &Packing/Machine) asset maintenance programmed aimed to eliminate unplanned stops and optimize maintenance cost and as a result increase asset intensity.

Provide support for Improvement Project, Automation (E&A) professional and technical operational activities, doing so in line with corporate guidelines, enforcing that all activities enhance business objectives, product quality and plant operation/performance while ensuring that people health and safety, product safety, and environment are never compromised.

A DAY IN THE LIFE …

1. Manage existing assets - Planned maintenance:

Establish and control maintenance routines to ensure that maintenance activities are scheduled and executed in time with high quality.

Lead implementation of the maintenance methodologies (PM pillar , foundations) across factory/department, usually member of PM pillar.

Coach and promote breakdown analysis.

Ensures availability of maintenance resources to implement and execute maintenance routines, methodologies.