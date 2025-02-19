Tuyển Cloud Engineer AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Đồng Nai: Lô Số 15, Đường Số 8, KCN Giang Điền, Xã Giang Điền, Huyện Trảng Bom, Tỉnh Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receipt orders, deploy drawings and manage progress drawings of projects
- Receive orders and projects from the PM department, and create design plans for assigned projects.
- Analyze drawings, evaluate orders and agree on progress with superiors (factory manager)
- Design 3D drawings, export 2D drawings.
- Volume separation.
- Make requests for materials.
- Report directly on project progress to the Eng.Supervisor to promptly adjust the plan to suit reality.
-OTHER JOBS:
- Participate in production technical meetings to develop drawings.
- Coordinate with other departments to achieve factory goals.
- Other tasks depending on the arrangement and assignment of the Company's Board of Directors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum Educational Attainment: University graduate.
Professional Qualification: Graduated from University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Tại AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
