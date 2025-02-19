Tuyển Cloud Engineer AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Receipt orders, deploy drawings and manage progress drawings of projects

- Receive orders and projects from the PM department, and create design plans for assigned projects.

- Analyze drawings, evaluate orders and agree on progress with superiors (factory manager)

- Design 3D drawings, export 2D drawings.

- Volume separation.

- Make requests for materials.

- Report directly on project progress to the Eng.Supervisor to promptly adjust the plan to suit reality.

-OTHER JOBS:

- Participate in production technical meetings to develop drawings.

- Coordinate with other departments to achieve factory goals.

- Other tasks depending on the arrangement and assignment of the Company's Board of Directors.