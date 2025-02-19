Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Khu Công Nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 1, Xã Phú Hội, huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Position: Sustainability Engineer

Energy Efficiency controller

Fluent English communication in both viral and written.

Have experience with shoes or textile manufacturing but not a must

Must have knowledge about ISO 14001 and especially ISO 50001.

Electricity, water, waste management related experience

Able to write report, make a presentation, execute training

Good with MS office

Available for travelling both domestic and international.

BS in Mechanical, electronic, environmental engineering, or related fields

Sustainability Data controller

Must have knowledge about ISO 14001

Experience with SBTi, CDP, Higg reporting

Detail oriented, ability to handle large data and excellent skills for MS Excel

