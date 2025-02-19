Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: Khu Công Nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 1, Xã Phú Hội, huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position: Sustainability Engineer
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Energy Efficiency controller
Fluent English communication in both viral and written.
Have experience with shoes or textile manufacturing but not a must
Must have knowledge about ISO 14001 and especially ISO 50001.
Electricity, water, waste management related experience
Able to write report, make a presentation, execute training
Good with MS office
Available for travelling both domestic and international.
BS in Mechanical, electronic, environmental engineering, or related fields
Sustainability Data controller
Must have knowledge about ISO 14001
Experience with SBTi, CDP, Higg reporting
Detail oriented, ability to handle large data and excellent skills for MS Excel
Fluent English communication in both viral and written.
Have experience with shoes or textile manufacturing but not a must
Must have knowledge about ISO 14001 and especially ISO 50001.
Electricity, water, waste management related experience
Able to write report, make a presentation, execute training
Good with MS office
Available for travelling both domestic and international.
BS in Mechanical, electronic, environmental engineering, or related fields
Sustainability Data controller
Must have knowledge about ISO 14001
Experience with SBTi, CDP, Higg reporting
Detail oriented, ability to handle large data and excellent skills for MS Excel
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI