Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Khu Công Nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 1, Xã Phú Hội, huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position: Sustainability Engineer

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Energy Efficiency controller
Fluent English communication in both viral and written.
Have experience with shoes or textile manufacturing but not a must
Must have knowledge about ISO 14001 and especially ISO 50001.
Electricity, water, waste management related experience
Able to write report, make a presentation, execute training
Good with MS office
Available for travelling both domestic and international.
BS in Mechanical, electronic, environmental engineering, or related fields
Sustainability Data controller
Must have knowledge about ISO 14001
Experience with SBTi, CDP, Higg reporting
Detail oriented, ability to handle large data and excellent skills for MS Excel

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA

Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nhon Trach I Industrial Zone, Phu Hoi town, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cloud-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-nai-job311704
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanshow làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 622 - 1,097 USD Hanshow
622 - 1,097 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanshow làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 0 - 10000 Triệu Hanshow
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu MDC Precision Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Chỉ May American & Efird Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chỉ May American & Efird Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TORRECID VIETNAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận TORRECID VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TKG Taekwang VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 400 - 600 USD TKG Taekwang VINA
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Terumo BCT Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1000 - 1500 Triệu Terumo BCT Viet Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TORRECID VIETNAM làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận TORRECID VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Terumo BCT Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Terumo BCT Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Coherent Vietnam
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 4 USD Navigos Search
15 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận SharkNinja Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer A&E II làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận A&E II
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Repco Nex (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Repco Nex (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2 làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm