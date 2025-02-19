Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Objective of Role

This role is responsible for the preparation of Cladding drawings, detailing and documentation for the completion of the Job and its technical specifications of pre-engineered steel buildings projects for Viet Nam and Region.

Key Responsibilities

• Work closely with in-house design engineering team & sales team to perform roofing cladding steel works such as preparing cladding drawings, material take off for quotation purposes, detailing of cladding drawings and detailed bill of Materials

• Liaise with project team for technical drawings and submission approval

• Create steel structural model using TEKLA software and generate material list, Cladding shop drawings and prepare detailed fabrication drawing with bill of material

• Notify Sales and Proposal Engineering team of any modifications and change orders that arise or are required

• Maintain all receipts, drawing logs, and records necessary to ensure control and distribution of all drawings, approvals and revisions

• Support Business/Channel Partners in all aspect of drafting-related matter