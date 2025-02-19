Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai: No.11 street 9A, Bien Hoa 2 IZ, Long Binh Tan Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Objective of Role
This role is responsible for the preparation of Cladding drawings, detailing and documentation for the completion of the Job and its technical specifications of pre-engineered steel buildings projects for Viet Nam and Region.
Key Responsibilities
• Work closely with in-house design engineering team & sales team to perform roofing cladding steel works such as preparing cladding drawings, material take off for quotation purposes, detailing of cladding drawings and detailed bill of Materials
• Liaise with project team for technical drawings and submission approval
• Create steel structural model using TEKLA software and generate material list, Cladding shop drawings and prepare detailed fabrication drawing with bill of material
• Notify Sales and Proposal Engineering team of any modifications and change orders that arise or are required
• Maintain all receipts, drawing logs, and records necessary to ensure control and distribution of all drawings, approvals and revisions
• Support Business/Channel Partners in all aspect of drafting-related matter
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Working time: From Monday – Friday
- 13th month salary
- KPI Bonus
- Laptop
- Health Insurance package
- Working with multinational & professional colleagues
- Training & Career development plan
- Other follow company policies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI