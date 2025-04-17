Tuyển Cloud Engineer Brighton Investments JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT US:

Brighton Investments (BI) is dedicated to managing a portfolio of innovative, forward-thinking companies across various industries, all unified by a mission to Enrich Vietnamese people’s lives with Knowledge, Trust, and Finest Experience. We envision a brighter future by unlocking boundless potential and transforming lives, empowering our teams and communities to reach new heights. At Brighton, we foster a collaborative and agile culture that values not only speed and responsiveness but also an uncompromising commitment to quality and excellence. We believe in delivering high-impact results without compromising on standards, creating a workplace where agility and thoroughness go hand-in-hand.

Our Values and Culture:

Core Values:

Integrity: Be real and act right, even when it’s hard or no one is watching

Excellence: Good is not enough. Never settle for mediocrity

Innovation: Embrace the new. Challenge the known. Break the boundaries. And redefine possibilities

Collaboration: Unity births the best ideas

