Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We’re looking for interns to join our creative team to develop systems and analysis for a wide variety of factories and industries. Our engineers are hard-working, smart, goal-oriented and creative, and they are looking for interns to train to participate in every level of system design and orientation. The interns hired for this position should expect to learn all facets of manufacturing, and will leave this position with valuable skills and industry knowledge.

Responsibilities

• Process documentation: SOP, WI, standard, compliance, test plan for plastic product, powder coating paint.

• Improve product quality by optimizing process, run parameters, formula, material.

• Materials qualification & propose quality control plan.

• Perform DOE to find out best practice.

• Support process engineer to control production process.