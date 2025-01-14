Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Khu công nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 1, xã Phú Hội, huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We’re looking for interns to join our creative team to develop systems and analysis for a wide variety of factories and industries. Our engineers are hard-working, smart, goal-oriented and creative, and they are looking for interns to train to participate in every level of system design and orientation. The interns hired for this position should expect to learn all facets of manufacturing, and will leave this position with valuable skills and industry knowledge.
Responsibilities
• Process documentation: SOP, WI, standard, compliance, test plan for plastic product, powder coating paint.
• Improve product quality by optimizing process, run parameters, formula, material.
• Materials qualification & propose quality control plan.
• Perform DOE to find out best practice.
• Support process engineer to control production process.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*Requirements
Applicants should be Chemical majors (polymer), with abilities in MS Office, fluent in English and Vietnamese, analytical & planning tools. They should possess strong analytic and statistic skills, and have the ability to work independently.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: KCN Nhơn Trạch I, Xã Phú Hội, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

