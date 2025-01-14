Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
- Đồng Nai: Khu công nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 1, xã Phú Hội, huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We’re looking for interns to join our creative team to develop systems and analysis for a wide variety of factories and industries. Our engineers are hard-working, smart, goal-oriented and creative, and they are looking for interns to train to participate in every level of system design and orientation. The interns hired for this position should expect to learn all facets of manufacturing, and will leave this position with valuable skills and industry knowledge.
Responsibilities
• Process documentation: SOP, WI, standard, compliance, test plan for plastic product, powder coating paint.
• Improve product quality by optimizing process, run parameters, formula, material.
• Materials qualification & propose quality control plan.
• Perform DOE to find out best practice.
• Support process engineer to control production process.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Applicants should be Chemical majors (polymer), with abilities in MS Office, fluent in English and Vietnamese, analytical & planning tools. They should possess strong analytic and statistic skills, and have the ability to work independently.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
