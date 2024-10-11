Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE
- Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 6, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Design and implement cloud solutions using Google Cloud Platform services, including Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, and Kubernetes Engine.
Automate infrastructure deployments and configurations using tools like Terraform and Ansible.
Monitor and maintain cloud infrastructure for performance, availability, and security.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to GCP services.
Stay up-to-date on the latest GCP features and best practices.
Collaborate with developers, operations, and security teams to ensure successful cloud adoption.
Document cloud infrastructure and processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience). 1+ years of experience in cloud computing or a related field (GCP, AWS, Azure, etc. is a plus). Strong understanding of Linux operating systems and scripting languages (Bash, Python). Experience with infrastructure automation tools (Terraform, Ansible, etc.). Familiarity with networking concepts and protocols. Excellent communication and collaboration skills. Ability to learn new technologies quickly and independently. Passion for cloud computing and a desire to grow in the field. Good communication skills in English
Bachelor‘s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
1+ years of experience in cloud computing or a related field (GCP, AWS, Azure, etc. is a plus).
Strong understanding of Linux operating systems and scripting languages (Bash, Python).
Experience with infrastructure automation tools (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).
Familiarity with networking concepts and protocols.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to learn new technologies quickly and independently.
Passion for cloud computing and a desire to grow in the field.
Good communication skills in English
Bonus points for:
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Certifications in GCP or related technologies (e.g., Cloud Architect, Cloud Professional). Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes). Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Certifications in GCP or related technologies (e.g., Cloud Architect, Cloud Professional).
Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary range: Negotiate
Professional working environment
Promotion once/year
Insurance based on the Vietnam labor law
Yearly vacation
Commission bonus
12 full-paid days off
Company party
13th-month salary
Free parking
Sport club, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
