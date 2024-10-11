Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 6, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and implement cloud solutions using Google Cloud Platform services, including Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, and Kubernetes Engine. Automate infrastructure deployments and configurations using tools like Terraform and Ansible. Monitor and maintain cloud infrastructure for performance, availability, and security. Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to GCP services. Stay up-to-date on the latest GCP features and best practices. Collaborate with developers, operations, and security teams to ensure successful cloud adoption. Document cloud infrastructure and processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

Bachelor‘s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience). 1+ years of experience in cloud computing or a related field (GCP, AWS, Azure, etc. is a plus). Strong understanding of Linux operating systems and scripting languages (Bash, Python). Experience with infrastructure automation tools (Terraform, Ansible, etc.). Familiarity with networking concepts and protocols. Excellent communication and collaboration skills. Ability to learn new technologies quickly and independently. Passion for cloud computing and a desire to grow in the field. Good communication skills in English

Bonus points for:

Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Certifications in GCP or related technologies (e.g., Cloud Architect, Cloud Professional). Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes). Experience with CI/CD pipelines.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Negotiate Professional working environment Promotion once/year Insurance based on the Vietnam labor law Yearly vacation Commission bonus 12 full-paid days off Company party 13th-month salary Free parking Sport club, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

