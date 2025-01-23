Tuyển Customer Success KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 450 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, QTSC Building 9, Road No.3, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, HCM City
Working time: Rotating shift working with 03 shifts (8 hours/day; 40 hours/week)
+ Morning shift: 06:00 - 14:00
+ Afternoon shift: 14:00 - 22:00
+ Night shift: 22:00 - 06:00
- Handle inquiries from international customers.
- Be responsible for troubleshooting by close cooperation and communication with Global Carrier.
- Take prompt actions following procedures if detected any issues on monitoring system.
- Analyse the data and report to the related parties.
- Monitor and maintain the service quality of international call, roaming and operation of equipment remotely.
- Any other customer support tasks.
Benefits
- Two months training program for newcomers
- Salary increases twice/year, bonus twice/year
- Shift allowance
- Overtime payment
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
