Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam)

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3 Tòa nhà Pax Sky, 13

- 15

- 17 Đường Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Manage and take care of import/export shipments
• Manage and lead the customer experience agency team; (Strong in customs declaration, liquidation report, customs report is a plus point)
• Handle issues related to Logistics activities.
• Develop and optimize chatbox capabilities through continuous training: Handle important reports or reports assigned by the Director or Manager
• Coordinate with Planning Department/Customer/Vendor/Vendor to prepare import-export shipping documents and closely monitor to ensure smooth shipping and delivery:
• Monitor and update production status and ship schedules for customers; Work closely with functional departments to align Logistics and Purchasing activities with the overall business plan.
• Track and analyze key performance metrics such as average handle time, abandonment rate, etc;
• Train and develop a team of customer experience agents;
• Manage escalated customer complaints and ensure timely resolution;
• Prepare and present various reports to the management team;
• Support continuous improvement of processes to enhance customer experience Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam)

Công Ty TNHH Dmu Logistics (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

