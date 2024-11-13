Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Serve as in-territory lead for daily email, app push notification, and SMS campaign execution, including interpreting the strategy, generating audience lists in accordance with standard practices, setting and communicating expectations and timelines, organizing resources, assessing possible risks, managing the deliverables, and meeting all deadlines.
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional business, brand and store partners throughout the execution of each campaign and inform marketers on which consumers and how many are likely to engage or convert.
Be a strategic partner to business team members to inform business strategy under the supervision and partnership with the Global Audience Selection team.
Create clear and structured work to clearly communicate significant insights to a non-technical audience.
Who you will work with: Will be supporting the APLA marketplace stakeholders (e.g., Marketing, Marketing Science, Operations, and other global/territory partners)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2 years of experience as a Data Analyst
Strong proficiency in SQL
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written
Highly detail-oriented
Good English communication skills - verbal and written
Proactive problem solver, eye for detail, process-driven
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Become a World-Class Developer, able to directly working opportunity with big worldwide retailers
Gain experience by working with large-scale project
Onsite opportunities in US, EU, ANZ, ASIA
Premium health care
Free English and Management training packages
Flexible working time (Monday - Friday)
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
