Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Serve as in-territory lead for daily email, app push notification, and SMS campaign execution, including interpreting the strategy, generating audience lists in accordance with standard practices, setting and communicating expectations and timelines, organizing resources, assessing possible risks, managing the deliverables, and meeting all deadlines.
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional business, brand and store partners throughout the execution of each campaign and inform marketers on which consumers and how many are likely to engage or convert.
Be a strategic partner to business team members to inform business strategy under the supervision and partnership with the Global Audience Selection team.
Create clear and structured work to clearly communicate significant insights to a non-technical audience.
Who you will work with: Will be supporting the APLA marketplace stakeholders (e.g., Marketing, Marketing Science, Operations, and other global/territory partners)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Business, Psychology, Economics, or a related quantitative field.
2 years of experience as a Data Analyst
Strong proficiency in SQL
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written
Highly detail-oriented
Good English communication skills - verbal and written
Proactive problem solver, eye for detail, process-driven

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package and salary review twice a year
Become a World-Class Developer, able to directly working opportunity with big worldwide retailers
Gain experience by working with large-scale project
Onsite opportunities in US, EU, ANZ, ASIA
Premium health care
Free English and Management training packages
Flexible working time (Monday - Friday)
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

