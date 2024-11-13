Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Serve as in-territory lead for daily email, app push notification, and SMS campaign execution, including interpreting the strategy, generating audience lists in accordance with standard practices, setting and communicating expectations and timelines, organizing resources, assessing possible risks, managing the deliverables, and meeting all deadlines.

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional business, brand and store partners throughout the execution of each campaign and inform marketers on which consumers and how many are likely to engage or convert.

Be a strategic partner to business team members to inform business strategy under the supervision and partnership with the Global Audience Selection team.

Create clear and structured work to clearly communicate significant insights to a non-technical audience.

Who you will work with: Will be supporting the APLA marketplace stakeholders (e.g., Marketing, Marketing Science, Operations, and other global/territory partners)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Business, Psychology, Economics, or a related quantitative field.

2 years of experience as a Data Analyst

Strong proficiency in SQL

Excellent command of English, both spoken and written

Highly detail-oriented

Good English communication skills - verbal and written

Proactive problem solver, eye for detail, process-driven

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package and salary review twice a year

Become a World-Class Developer, able to directly working opportunity with big worldwide retailers

Gain experience by working with large-scale project

Onsite opportunities in US, EU, ANZ, ASIA

Premium health care

Free English and Management training packages

Flexible working time (Monday - Friday)

Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

