Tuyển Data Analyst 7-Eleven Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu

7-Eleven Vietnam continues to be on a fast growth trajectory. This role will support this growth by helping develop Merchandising database, does the relevant analyses, including but not limited to category sales & GP, promotion program analyses and management and produces the qualified reports.

PRIMARY JOB DUTIES:

• Category performance analysis

• Perform the analyses in area of sales and profitability within the Merchandising department, focus on Gross Profit to identify the cost optimization and cost savings opportunities to support the Management team in business strategy decision making.

• Perform sales and GP projection roadmap and monthly analyses to review business performance and identify the movement between Projection and Actual. Coordinate with cross-function to propose relevant initiative and idea for gap-closing, over-all profit improvement road map, investigate root cause and project positive/ negative impact to company profit.

• Helps determine pricing strategies and initiatives based on market and industry reviews, competition, and other factors.

• Prepares necessary analyses to measure progress versus plan.

• Continue improving the standard performance reporting system and develop a dashboard for data analyses when relevant.