Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus
- Hà Nội: Tầng 15, toà nhà CIC, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Communicate with customers (external and internal) to find out, consult and convert from actual requirements/processes into system requirements
Communicate and discuss issues related to the business of the project team
Creating and proposing competitive solutions for new and existing clients
Promoting customer advocacy and building trusted relationship with the key stakeholders of our clients
Preparing overall technical solution and efforts estimation for request for proposal (e.g. tender proposal write-up and response to RFP)
Managing and running multiple concurrent opportunities and delivering on time
Model business problems into practical analysis and achieve solutions and recommendations
Design and deliver solutions from start to end for a defined Data Analysis problem
Present results to project stakeholders with good communication and good data visualization
Proactively be involved in the bidding process to turn potential leads into projects
Create reusable documentation, presentations and code libraries during projects
Participate in internal education and research tasks
Proactively enrich organizational data and discover new insights
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
A good command of Business English (both written and spoken)
Extensive experience with database environments, data visualization (Tableau, Power BI, Superset, etc); SQL and Python
Ability to consult, and presale directly with foreign customers
Experience delivering recommendations to business users and measuring effectiveness of analysis
Effective presentation skills– able to distill complex results or processes into simple, clear visualizations/presentations
Demonstrated experience in leadership
Willingness to work in case of time zone differences
Critical thinking, result & detail-oriented with strong problem-solving intuittions
Solid knowledge of statistical concepts (probablity theory, statistics and their real-world applications)
Thorough understanding of data architecture/data governance within an organization
Experience working abroad is preferred
Passion for sharing expertise and helping team members grow
Degree in data-centric disciplines e.g. Economics/Statistics/Analytics/Computer Science/Data Science
Knowledge of Machine Learning fundamentals and applications, experience with predictive analytics
Knowledge of Big Data Platform and applications (Hadoop, Cloudera, etc.)
Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working time: 8:00-17:30 (off 1.5h from 12h to 13h30 for lunch) from Monday to Friday
Opportunities to be a part of interesting and challenging projects
Salary review twice a year Flat structure
Self-management is appreciated Psychological safety;
Your ideas are always welcomed
Friendly, innovative, and supportive environment
13th month salary, annual heath-check, insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, monthly teambuilding.
BSH Health Insurance Package.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus
