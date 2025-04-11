Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 15, toà nhà CIC, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Communicate with customers (external and internal) to find out, consult and convert from actual requirements/processes into system requirements

Communicate and discuss issues related to the business of the project team

Creating and proposing competitive solutions for new and existing clients

Promoting customer advocacy and building trusted relationship with the key stakeholders of our clients

Preparing overall technical solution and efforts estimation for request for proposal (e.g. tender proposal write-up and response to RFP)

Managing and running multiple concurrent opportunities and delivering on time

Model business problems into practical analysis and achieve solutions and recommendations

Design and deliver solutions from start to end for a defined Data Analysis problem

Present results to project stakeholders with good communication and good data visualization

Proactively be involved in the bidding process to turn potential leads into projects

Create reusable documentation, presentations and code libraries during projects

Participate in internal education and research tasks

Proactively enrich organizational data and discover new insights

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years professional experience in BI/Data Analytics

A good command of Business English (both written and spoken)

Extensive experience with database environments, data visualization (Tableau, Power BI, Superset, etc); SQL and Python

Ability to consult, and presale directly with foreign customers

Experience delivering recommendations to business users and measuring effectiveness of analysis

Effective presentation skills– able to distill complex results or processes into simple, clear visualizations/presentations

Demonstrated experience in leadership

Willingness to work in case of time zone differences

Critical thinking, result & detail-oriented with strong problem-solving intuittions

Solid knowledge of statistical concepts (probablity theory, statistics and their real-world applications)

Thorough understanding of data architecture/data governance within an organization

Experience working abroad is preferred

Passion for sharing expertise and helping team members grow

Degree in data-centric disciplines e.g. Economics/Statistics/Analytics/Computer Science/Data Science

Knowledge of Machine Learning fundamentals and applications, experience with predictive analytics

Knowledge of Big Data Platform and applications (Hadoop, Cloudera, etc.)

Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and package.

Working time: 8:00-17:30 (off 1.5h from 12h to 13h30 for lunch) from Monday to Friday

Opportunities to be a part of interesting and challenging projects

Salary review twice a year Flat structure

Self-management is appreciated Psychological safety;

Your ideas are always welcomed

Friendly, innovative, and supportive environment

13th month salary, annual heath-check, insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, monthly teambuilding.

BSH Health Insurance Package.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin