Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại FPT Software
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đà Nẵng: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 4+ years of experience in building data pipelines utilizing DBT, Apache Spark or similar technologies
• Expertise in modern data management technologies including GCP BigQuery, PostgreSQL, Python, SQL, and NoSQL dbs, data lakes, vector databases, ETL/ELT processes, data validation techniques, and REST APIs.
• Experience leveraging AI tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor to enhance productivity, reduce errors, and improve code quality.
• Practical experience in GenAI, including skills in LLM tuning and training, RAG, MCP, and AI agents, as well as experience with key AI/ML technologies and frameworks such as RAG pipelines, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Scikit-learn.
• Knowledge of third-party platforms like GCP BigQuery, Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift as well as data visualization tools like Tableau, PowerBI, cybersecurity awareness.
• Familiarity with platforms like Salesforce, NetSuite, APX, Private I is a plus.
• Strong spoken and written English skills.
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is required; an advanced degree is preferred.
• Expertise in modern data management technologies including GCP BigQuery, PostgreSQL, Python, SQL, and NoSQL dbs, data lakes, vector databases, ETL/ELT processes, data validation techniques, and REST APIs.
• Experience leveraging AI tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor to enhance productivity, reduce errors, and improve code quality.
• Practical experience in GenAI, including skills in LLM tuning and training, RAG, MCP, and AI agents, as well as experience with key AI/ML technologies and frameworks such as RAG pipelines, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Scikit-learn.
• Knowledge of third-party platforms like GCP BigQuery, Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift as well as data visualization tools like Tableau, PowerBI, cybersecurity awareness.
• Familiarity with platforms like Salesforce, NetSuite, APX, Private I is a plus.
• Strong spoken and written English skills.
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is required; an advanced degree is preferred.
Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI