Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4+ years of experience in building data pipelines utilizing DBT, Apache Spark or similar technologies

• Expertise in modern data management technologies including GCP BigQuery, PostgreSQL, Python, SQL, and NoSQL dbs, data lakes, vector databases, ETL/ELT processes, data validation techniques, and REST APIs.

• Experience leveraging AI tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor to enhance productivity, reduce errors, and improve code quality.

• Practical experience in GenAI, including skills in LLM tuning and training, RAG, MCP, and AI agents, as well as experience with key AI/ML technologies and frameworks such as RAG pipelines, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Scikit-learn.

• Knowledge of third-party platforms like GCP BigQuery, Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift as well as data visualization tools like Tableau, PowerBI, cybersecurity awareness.

• Familiarity with platforms like Salesforce, NetSuite, APX, Private I is a plus.

• Strong spoken and written English skills.

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is required; an advanced degree is preferred.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin