Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Data Pipeline Development
Develop, maintain, and optimize data pipelines and ETL processes to ensure efficient data flow and integration.
Work with structured and unstructured data from various sources.
Data Management
Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency across all data systems.
Implement and monitor data quality checks to maintain high standards of data quality.
Collaboration
Work closely with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver solutions.
Assist in integrating data from different sources into a unified data warehouse.
Performance Optimization
Optimize data processing workflows and database performance.
Identify and resolve data-related issues and bottlenecks.
Documentation
Create and maintain documentation for data pipelines, processes, and data models.
Ensure all data engineering practices comply with company policies and industry standards.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
5+ years of experience in data engineering or a similar role
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or Scala
Strong experience with SQL and database management systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle).
Hands-on experience with big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, Kafka)
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their data services
Familiarity with ETL tools (e.g., Informatica, Talend, Apache Nifi) and data integration frameworks
Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and technologies (e.g., Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery)
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and in a team environment
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Preferred Skills
Experience with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes)
Understanding of machine learning and data analytics concepts
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and version control systems (e.g., Git)
Certification in cloud data services or big data technologies
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Up to 50M
Probation salary is 100% of the official salary
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year)
Project bonus
Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
BSH Care Health Insurance
Annual Health Assessment
Social, health and unemployment insurance following government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
Work five days per week with flexible check-in time
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
