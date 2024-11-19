Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Data Pipeline Development

Develop, maintain, and optimize data pipelines and ETL processes to ensure efficient data flow and integration.

Work with structured and unstructured data from various sources.

Data Management

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency across all data systems.

Implement and monitor data quality checks to maintain high standards of data quality.

Collaboration

Work closely with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver solutions.

Assist in integrating data from different sources into a unified data warehouse.

Performance Optimization

Optimize data processing workflows and database performance.

Identify and resolve data-related issues and bottlenecks.

Documentation

Create and maintain documentation for data pipelines, processes, and data models.

Ensure all data engineering practices comply with company policies and industry standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field

5+ years of experience in data engineering or a similar role

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or Scala

Strong experience with SQL and database management systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle).

Hands-on experience with big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, Kafka)

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their data services

Familiarity with ETL tools (e.g., Informatica, Talend, Apache Nifi) and data integration frameworks

Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and technologies (e.g., Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery)

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and in a team environment

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Preferred Skills

Experience with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes)

Understanding of machine learning and data analytics concepts

Experience with CI/CD pipelines and version control systems (e.g., Git)

Certification in cloud data services or big data technologies

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 50M (Signing bonus up to 1 month salary)

Probation salary is 100% of the official salary

13th-month salary and performance review twice a year

Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year)

Project bonus

Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations

BSH Care Health Insurance

Annual Health Assessment

Social, health and unemployment insurance following government policy

Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Work five days per week with flexible check-in time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

