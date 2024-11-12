Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 9, Gold Tower, 275 Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Plan and manage the operation of the company's product/service system on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Work closely with development teams (PO, BA, TECH, QC) to deploy CI/CD according to plan or requirements.

Take responsibility for Security, Performance, and Reliability of the company's products and services.

Report progress daily/weekly or upon request, providing information on assigned tasks' status.

Ensure tasks are completed on time and with high quality.

Operate, monitor, and supervise the system to ensure uninterrupted operation and service delivery.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hold a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Telecommunications, or equivalent.

Have at least 1 year of experience working with and operating Google Cloud Platform or Kubernetes.

Proficient in Python and Bash Scripting (or similar scripting languages).

Experience with Configuration Management tools and monitoring tools such as Grafana, Prometheus.

Practical experience with CI/CD, Docker/Kubernetes.

Manage and operate API Management: KONG API, NGINX.

Proficient in administering various types of SQL and NoSQL Databases: such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy full insurance benefits and days off and holidays according to the Company's regulations and current laws

Enjoy welfare benefits and collective cultural activities: Team Buildings, Year End Party, Birthdays, Holidays...;

The technology environment is young, dynamic, creative, and colleagues in the company are always passionate about the product. You will never walk alone.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin