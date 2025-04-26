Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà MD Complex, đường Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Design, build, and maintain cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI).

Automate deployment and configuration processes.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues.

Manage and secure databases.

Collaborate with development and operations teams to improve workflows.

Research and implement the latest DevOps technologies.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2-3 years of experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar role.

Experience working with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), experience working with MLOps is a plus.

Proficiency with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI).

Experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Chef, Puppet).

Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).

Experience working with monitoring and logging systems (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack).

Scripting skills (Bash, Python).

Strong problem-solving and communication skills.

High sense of responsibility and ability to work effectively in a team.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: upto 30M gross

13th-month salary bonus, seniority bonus, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing bonus

12 days of annual leave

Performance-based salary reviews in June and December

Holiday bonuses for events like April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, New Year’s Day, etc.

Birthday celebrations, holiday gifts for Lunar New Year, Women’s Day (March 8th, October 20th), Mid-Autumn Festival, Children’s Day (June 1st), and more

Free office tea, snacks, and coffee; parking fee support for employees

Equipment and tools provided to support employees in performing their work effectively

Participation in vibrant company activities: quarterly parties, annual trips, quarterly

Team Building/camping, year-end celebrations, and more

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin