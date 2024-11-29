Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Social Media Growth & Engagement:

- Develop and execute comprehensive social media strategies to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and views across social media channels

- Create and implement social media campaigns across various platforms (Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, etc.) to align with business goals

- Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to optimize future strategies and maximize ROI

- Implement strategies to grow and diversify the online community

- Plan, execute, and optimize paid social media advertising campaigns

- Monitor ad performance, adjust budgets, and target audience segments for maximum effectiveness

- Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media platforms to keep our strategies ahead of the curve

Cross-functional Collaboration:

- Work with cross-functional regional and local teams to deliver campaigns and timelines

- Work with content and design team to plan and ability to make things happen quickly with teams.

- And other tasks as assigned by Line Manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- At least 2 years of experience in scale of digital marketing projects within stock, crypto, fintech industry

- Previous work experience managing social media platforms and content creation is preferred.

- Strong time management skills; ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, and to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously

- Strong analytical skills; bias toward decision making based on data, and high proficiency with Excel and using it to configure, analyze, and present data

- Superior verbal and written communication skills with extreme attention to detail

- Basic knowledge of financial industry and product development (Stock, Crypto, FX)

- Ability to work under pressure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive packages (18 million – 25 million VND)

Performance Bonus (Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly)

12 Annual Leaves/Insurances...

All Ideas are appreciated - No barriers - No limitations

Career path development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

