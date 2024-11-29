Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Wikifx
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Mức lương
18 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Social Media Growth & Engagement:
- Develop and execute comprehensive social media strategies to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and views across social media channels
- Create and implement social media campaigns across various platforms (Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, etc.) to align with business goals
- Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to optimize future strategies and maximize ROI
- Implement strategies to grow and diversify the online community
- Plan, execute, and optimize paid social media advertising campaigns
- Monitor ad performance, adjust budgets, and target audience segments for maximum effectiveness
- Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media platforms to keep our strategies ahead of the curve
Cross-functional Collaboration:
- Work with cross-functional regional and local teams to deliver campaigns and timelines
- Work with content and design team to plan and ability to make things happen quickly with teams.
- And other tasks as assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years of experience in scale of digital marketing projects within stock, crypto, fintech industry
- Previous work experience managing social media platforms and content creation is preferred.
- Strong time management skills; ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, and to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously
- Strong analytical skills; bias toward decision making based on data, and high proficiency with Excel and using it to configure, analyze, and present data
- Superior verbal and written communication skills with extreme attention to detail
- Basic knowledge of financial industry and product development (Stock, Crypto, FX)
- Ability to work under pressure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive packages (18 million – 25 million VND)
Performance Bonus (Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly)
12 Annual Leaves/Insurances...
All Ideas are appreciated - No barriers - No limitations
Career path development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Căn hộ số LM81-26.OT03 Tòa landmark 81 Vinhome Central Park, 720A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dich-vu-quang-cao-thu-nhap-18-25-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job264193
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TẬP ĐOÀN CVSA
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TẬP ĐOÀN CVSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TẬP ĐOÀN CVSA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AEV ENG VINA
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH AEV ENG VINA làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH AEV ENG VINA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ MEVIS HEALTHCARE
Tuyển Truyền thông CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ MEVIS HEALTHCARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ MEVIS HEALTHCARE
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOLD KEY MEIDA
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
GOLD KEY MEIDA
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 24/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Vina softwares
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bunny Drinkie
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bunny Drinkie
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo GOLD KEY MEIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu GOLD KEY MEIDA
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TAHK Foundation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm