Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 90 Lê Văn Duyệt, Phường 1, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận Bình Thạnh

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

REPORT TO: Head of Planning

JOB OVERVIEW:

- Receive and analyze client brief with internal teams.

- Identify projects requirements to develop the strategies, ideas, and activity flows.

- Work in collaboration with internal teams to ensure creative idea is well-facilitated.

- Build and present consolidated proposals to clients

RESPONSIBILITY AND DUTIES:

Brainstorming:

⁃ Identify important information from client brief.

⁃ Research and analyze related information to develop creative ideas based on critical thinking.

⁃ Present and brainstorm with internal team for the best creative solutions.

Proposal Development:

⁃ Based on brainstorming ideas to facilitate details including design and execution.

⁃ Follow to ensure designs and executions are in-line with the overall creative idea.

⁃ Build and consolidate information from internal teams into a well-presented proposal.

⁃ Take control of quality and timing. Strictly follow deadlines.

Presentation:

⁃ Present and convince clients to choose your proposal.

⁃ Clearly explain proposed ideas/solutions to satisfy clients’ concerns.

⁃ Get client feedbacks, draft-up the presentation meeting result to define next steps with internal team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS:

- Enthusiasm for event/activation

- Fluency in English, both written and verbal

- Good presentation skill

- Competence in Microsoft Powerpoint/Apple Keynote/ Google Slides, or any

equivalent presentation software

- Responsible and strictly follow deadlines.

- Carefulness, attention to details.

- Being ambitious, with the ability to withstand work pressure.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

⁃ Salary: will be based on experience and capacity.

⁃ Bonus: attractive, will be based on performance.

⁃ Others: health insurance, annual company trip, office common activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

