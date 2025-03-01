Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 90 Lê Văn Duyệt, Phường 1, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

REPORT TO: Head of Planning
JOB OVERVIEW:
- Receive and analyze client brief with internal teams.
- Identify projects requirements to develop the strategies, ideas, and activity flows.
- Work in collaboration with internal teams to ensure creative idea is well-facilitated.
- Build and present consolidated proposals to clients
RESPONSIBILITY AND DUTIES:
Brainstorming:
⁃ Identify important information from client brief.
⁃ Research and analyze related information to develop creative ideas based on critical thinking.
⁃ Present and brainstorm with internal team for the best creative solutions.
Proposal Development:
⁃ Based on brainstorming ideas to facilitate details including design and execution.
⁃ Follow to ensure designs and executions are in-line with the overall creative idea.
⁃ Build and consolidate information from internal teams into a well-presented proposal.
⁃ Take control of quality and timing. Strictly follow deadlines.
Presentation:
⁃ Present and convince clients to choose your proposal.
⁃ Clearly explain proposed ideas/solutions to satisfy clients’ concerns.
⁃ Get client feedbacks, draft-up the presentation meeting result to define next steps with internal team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS:
- Enthusiasm for event/activation
- Fluency in English, both written and verbal
- Good presentation skill
- Competence in Microsoft Powerpoint/Apple Keynote/ Google Slides, or any
equivalent presentation software
- Responsible and strictly follow deadlines.
- Carefulness, attention to details.
- Being ambitious, with the ability to withstand work pressure.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

⁃ Salary: will be based on experience and capacity.
⁃ Bonus: attractive, will be based on performance.
⁃ Others: health insurance, annual company trip, office common activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, số 197 Huỳnh Tấn Phát , Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

