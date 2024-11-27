Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 29

- Liễu Giai

- Ba Đình

- Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

1. External Communications:
Develop and execute dynamic PR strategies to enhance Vinschool's presence.
Tailor communication messages for diverse target audiences, aligning them with the school's image and development goals.
Plan and create engaging content in various formats (articles, videos, FB posts, newsletters) to effectively convey Vinschool's key messages.
Craft compelling press releases and media communications for dissemination across multiple channels.
Proactively identify, report, and address communication issues, setting standards and protocols for incident management.
Provide comprehensive reports on the outcomes of communication campaigns and activities.
2. Content Creation for Marketing Activities:
Innovate advertising campaigns through the generation of impactful ideas.
Develop content for materials and publications to support marketing and admissions initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Possess a minimum of 2 years of experience in Communication, Advertising, Branding, or Education.
Demonstrate exceptional content creation skills across various formats.
Hold a degree in International Business, Journalism, Community Communication, or Marketing; preference given to candidates with an international study background.
Showcase English proficiency equivalent to IELTS 7.0.
Exhibit qualities of hard work, logical thinking, enthusiasm, responsibility, and multitasking capabilities.
Demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and the ability to thrive in high-pressure work situations.
Exhibit strong communication, persuasion, and public speaking skills.
Candidates with experience in the Education sector will be given priority.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable,competitive salary
Working time: From Monday to Friday
Opportunity to work in a professional, dynamic and challenging international education environment;
Chances to learn and grow by working with the world's leading educators.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 7, đường Bằng Lăng 1, KĐT ST Vinhomes Riverside, Phường Việt Hưng, Quận Long Biên, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-10-12-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job260659
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 292 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại quốc tế Orgen
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại quốc tế Orgen làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại quốc tế Orgen
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Serepok làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 292 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ HOMEGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ HOMEGY
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Winter Wolf - IEC Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Winter Wolf - IEC Games
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ công nghệ TP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ công nghệ TP
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP KỸ THUẬT PHÚC GIANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP KỸ THUẬT PHÚC GIANG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI KOLA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI KOLA VIỆT NAM
2 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MIRACLE ECOMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MIRACLE ECOMS
9 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 650 - 760 USD SAPP Academy
650 - 760 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Doppelherz làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Doppelherz
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Language Link Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 115 USD Language Link Vietnam
1 - 115 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing WAYFU STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận WAYFU STUDIO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Thygesen Textile Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH VIETGOING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH VIETGOING
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DZT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DZT
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Letrading Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Letrading Việt Nam
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Nhật Nguyệt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Nhật Nguyệt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần BUFF Fintech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần BUFF Fintech
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH THƯƠNG MẠI DRAGON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH THƯƠNG MẠI DRAGON
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI CNV VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI CNV VIỆT NAM
3 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm