Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

1. External Communications:

Develop and execute dynamic PR strategies to enhance Vinschool's presence.

Tailor communication messages for diverse target audiences, aligning them with the school's image and development goals.

Plan and create engaging content in various formats (articles, videos, FB posts, newsletters) to effectively convey Vinschool's key messages.

Craft compelling press releases and media communications for dissemination across multiple channels.

Proactively identify, report, and address communication issues, setting standards and protocols for incident management.

Provide comprehensive reports on the outcomes of communication campaigns and activities.

2. Content Creation for Marketing Activities:

Innovate advertising campaigns through the generation of impactful ideas.

Develop content for materials and publications to support marketing and admissions initiatives.

Possess a minimum of 2 years of experience in Communication, Advertising, Branding, or Education.

Demonstrate exceptional content creation skills across various formats.

Hold a degree in International Business, Journalism, Community Communication, or Marketing; preference given to candidates with an international study background.

Showcase English proficiency equivalent to IELTS 7.0.

Exhibit qualities of hard work, logical thinking, enthusiasm, responsibility, and multitasking capabilities.

Demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and the ability to thrive in high-pressure work situations.

Exhibit strong communication, persuasion, and public speaking skills.

Candidates with experience in the Education sector will be given priority.

Negotiable,competitive salary

Working time: From Monday to Friday

Opportunity to work in a professional, dynamic and challenging international education environment;

Chances to learn and grow by working with the world's leading educators.

