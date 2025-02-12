Tuyển Digital Marketing Avison Young Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

• Plan and develop the contents and storyline for internal and external communications, in English and Vietnamese.

• Attend media questions and research industry-related topics (combining secondary sources, interviews and studies) for content production.

• Write concise and attractive copy with a distinct voice to promote our services.

• Proofread, edit writings before publication, and ensure all-around consistency (style, fonts, images and tone).

• Interpret copywriting briefs to understand project requirements.

• Promote content on social media and stay current on trends and competitors within the editorial sphere.

• Produce captions for photos and portfolios in English and Vietnamese for social media and advertising purposes.

• Other responsibilities as assigned from time to time by the management.