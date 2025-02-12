Tuyển Digital Marketing Avison Young Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Avison Young Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Avison Young Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Avison Young Vietnam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Avison Young Vietnam

Mức lương
400 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 3rd Floor, Deutsches Haus, 33 Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

• Plan and develop the contents and storyline for internal and external communications, in English and Vietnamese.
• Attend media questions and research industry-related topics (combining secondary sources, interviews and studies) for content production.
• Write concise and attractive copy with a distinct voice to promote our services.
• Proofread, edit writings before publication, and ensure all-around consistency (style, fonts, images and tone).
• Interpret copywriting briefs to understand project requirements.
• Promote content on social media and stay current on trends and competitors within the editorial sphere.
• Produce captions for photos and portfolios in English and Vietnamese for social media and advertising purposes.
• Other responsibilities as assigned from time to time by the management.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College/University degree in Journalism, Communications.
• At least 2 years experience in a similar position and real estate experience is an asset;
• Attending details, keen on content writing in multiple styles for multiple channels.

Tại Avison Young Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avison Young Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Avison Young Vietnam

Avison Young Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3rd Floor, Deutsches Haus, 33 Le Duan Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

