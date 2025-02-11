Tuyển Digital Marketing Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 1058, Nguyễn Văn Linh, KPI, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD
1. Issue all lease documents accurately & timely
2. Provide lease management support for the properties within the Company’s portfolio
3. Be responsible for arrears under account assigned
4. Be responsible for the management of the tenancies which includes lease administration, managing tenancy related issues, compiling occupancy and rental reports and other related lease management functions
5. Collect all money arising from the lease
6. Key in data accurately related to the lease in SAP for rental billing
7. Performs other tasks as assigned
Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good command both of English and Vietnamese writing and speaking skills
• Minimum 2 years' relevant experience in lease management.
• Proficiency with MS Office application
• Should be meticulous, diligent, highly organized and have lots of initiatives.
Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
