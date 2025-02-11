Tuyển Digital Marketing Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC

Mức lương
600 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 1058, Nguyễn Văn Linh, KPI, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD

1. Issue all lease documents accurately & timely
2. Provide lease management support for the properties within the Company’s portfolio
3. Be responsible for arrears under account assigned
4. Be responsible for the management of the tenancies which includes lease administration, managing tenancy related issues, compiling occupancy and rental reports and other related lease management functions
5. Collect all money arising from the lease
6. Key in data accurately related to the lease in SAP for rental billing
7. Performs other tasks as assigned

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s Degree in Estate Management, Business Administration, Accounting/Finance or its equivalent
• Good command both of English and Vietnamese writing and speaking skills
• Minimum 2 years' relevant experience in lease management.
• Minimum 2 years' relevant experience in lease managemen
• Proficiency with MS Office application
• Should be meticulous, diligent, highly organized and have lots of initiatives.

Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC

Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 1058, Nguyễn Văn Linh, KPI, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

